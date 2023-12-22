Dangote Refinery Nears Operation with Additional Million Barrels of Crude

Dangote Refinery is edging closer to initiating the production of refined petroleum products, having recently received an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This delivery, sourced from the Shell terminal via the MT Otis owned by Trafigural, is the second of six million barrels expected by the world’s largest single-train refinery.
Just a week earlier, Dangote Refinery had accepted one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO), a significant player in the global oil trade. Akin Omole, Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, stated that more crude is anticipated before year-end, setting the stage for the refinery’s operational debut.
The refinery, designed to process 100% Nigerian crude with the flexibility for other types, can handle most African crude grades, Middle Eastern Arab Light, US Light tight oil, and others. It can meet Nigeria’s entire requirement for gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation jets, and more, with a surplus for export.
The refinery’s infrastructure includes two Single Point Moorings (SPMs) for crude intake, located 25 kilometres offshore, and three separate SPMs for discharging petroleum products. It also boasts a truck-loading capacity of 2,900 trucks per day. The facility, equipped to handle the largest global vessels, will produce products conforming to Euro V specifications and comply with US EPA, European emission norms, and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent norms, as well as African Refiners and Distribution Association (ARDA) standards.
Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, expressed his delight at this milestone, emphasising the project’s significance for Nigeria. He looks forward to ramping up the refinery to total capacity and delivering the first batch of products to the Nigerian market. Osagie Okunbor, Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, also welcomed the startup of the refinery, designed to produce essential fuels for Nigeria and West Africa.
Editorial:
The recent progress at Dangote Refinery, marked by receiving an additional one million barrels of crude oil, is a significant stride towards Nigeria’s self-reliance in petroleum products. This development is not just a milestone for the Dangote Group but a beacon of industrial progress for the nation. The refinery’s capacity to process a vast array of crude types and meet the country’s entire demand for refined products is a game-changer in the regional energy landscape.
The strategic importance of this refinery extends beyond Nigeria’s borders, offering a potential solution to the fuel supply challenges faced by West African countries. By producing a surplus for export, the refinery could become a key player in the regional market, bolstering economic ties and fostering stability in fuel supply across West Africa.
The refinery’s adherence to international environmental and emission standards is commendable. In an era where environmental sustainability is paramount, the Dangote Refinery sets an example for future industrial projects in Africa. It demonstrates that economic development and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.
As we anticipate the refinery’s total operational capacity, it is crucial to recognise the broader implications of such a project. It symbolises the potential of African enterprises to not only meet local needs but also compete globally. The Dangote Refinery is a testament to the ingenuity and ambition characterising Nigeria’s industrial sector, paving the way for future large-scale projects that can transform the nation’s economic landscape.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it has historically imported most of its refined petroleum products due to under-capacity in domestic refineries.
- With a planned capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Dangote Refinery will be one of the world’s largest oil refineries once operational.
- Single Point Moorings (SPMs) used by the Dangote Refinery are floating buoys/jetties anchored offshore to allow the handling of liquid cargo such as petroleum products.
- Euro V specifications refer to European Union directives that limit vehicle emissions, indicating the refinery’s commitment to producing cleaner fuels.
- The Dangote Group, founded by Aliko Dangote, is one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates, with interests in commodities, real estate, telecommunications, and steel manufacturing.