Dangote Refinery to Sell Fuel in Naira, Confirms IPMAN

Oil marketers have clarified that refined petroleum products from the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery will be sold in Nigerian naira, not in US dollars, as previously speculated. This announcement was made on Monday, addressing concerns about the currency of transactions for the refinery’s products.
The registration process for marketers at the Dangote Refinery is ongoing, with many operators in the downstream oil sector continuing to sign up. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority officials are working with the refinery’s management to finalise the pricing template for its products.
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which began producing Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and JetA1 (aviation fuel) on January 12, 2023, is a significant development for Nigeria’s oil industry. Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress, calling it a game-changer for the country.
Following the refinery’s announcement, seven prominent oil marketers in Nigeria registered to lift and distribute its products. Additionally, about 150,000 retail outlets operated by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) are expected to be supplied fuel from the refinery.
Amid concerns over the refinery’s crude supply being priced in dollars, IPMAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, reassured the public that the refinery’s products would be sold in naira. He emphasised that other businesses operated by Dangote in Nigeria, including cement and food products, are transacted in naira.
Chinedu also highlighted the importance of the Nigerian government addressing the foreign exchange rate issue to ensure affordable petroleum products. He confirmed that the pricing template for the refinery’s products is still being developed in collaboration with regulatory agencies and will be announced once finalised.
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, is a 650,000 barrels per day facility. It is expected to impact Nigeria’s petroleum sector significantly, offering products that meet Euro V specifications.
Editorial:
The decision by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to sell its products in naira is a commendable step that aligns with the economic realities of Nigeria. This move simplifies transactions for local marketers and reinforces the value of the Nigerian currency in domestic trade. It is a positive development for the country’s oil industry, which has long depended on imports and foreign exchange for fuel procurement.
The refinery’s operation in naira is a testament to the potential of Nigerian industries to drive economic growth and reduce reliance on foreign currencies. It also highlights the importance of large-scale domestic projects in stabilising and strengthening the national economy.
As the Dangote Refinery progresses, the Nigerian government and regulatory bodies must support initiatives that bolster local production and reduce the nation’s import dependency. This approach is critical to achieving long-term economic stability and growth.
The refinery’s impact extends beyond the oil sector, serving as a model for other industries in Nigeria. It demonstrates the feasibility and benefits of large-scale domestic production, encouraging investment in local industries and utilising Nigerian resources.
Did You Know?
- The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is one of the world’s largest single-train refineries.
- The refinery is expected to meet Nigeria’s entire requirement for petroleum products and even have a surplus for export.
- This project is part of Nigeria’s long-term plan to become a net exporter of petroleum products.
- The refinery is strategically located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, a business and industrial development hub.
- The Dangote Group, founded by Aliko Dangote, is one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates, interested in various sectors, including cement, sugar, salt, and flour.