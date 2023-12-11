Dangote Refinery to Start Diesel, Aviation Fuel Production in Jan 2024

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is gearing up to commence the production of Automotive Gas Oil, commonly known as diesel, and JetA1 (aviation fuel) in January 2024. However, the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), widely known as petrol, is experiencing delays due to the phased supply of crude oil.
The refinery requires at least six million barrels of crude oil to fully start the production of various refined petroleum products, including AGO, PMS, Jet A1, and Dual Purpose Kerosene (kerosene). Last week, the refinery received one million barrels of crude, with the remaining five million barrels expected to arrive in five additional installments.
Located in the Dangote Industries Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited. With a capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the refinery spans approximately 2,635 hectares.
Previously, Yohaig NG reported that the lack of crude oil supply had stalled the production of refined petroleum products at domestic refineries, including the Dangote refinery. This delay caused the refinery to miss its October production projection, marking the second time in 2023 that it raised hopes of ending petrol importation in Africa, particularly Nigeria.Following this report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced its intention to supply six million barrels of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery, although this has yet to be fully realized.
However, the refinery’s management confirmed the receipt of one million barrels of crude oil, which will lead to the production of diesel and aviation fuel. An official from the refinery stated that Nigerians should expect the production of these products in January, with petrol and other refined products to follow as more crude cargoes are received.
The refinery’s first crude cargo, purchased from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, contained one million barrels from the Agbami grade. This initial supply is expected to sustain the refinery’s initial processing capacity of 350,000 barrels per day.
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is designed to meet 100% of Nigeria’s requirements for all refined products and has the flexibility to process a variety of crude types. It is expected to significantly alleviate fuel supply challenges in Nigeria and West African countries.
The refinery’s president, Aliko Dangote, expressed delight at reaching this milestone, emphasizing the project’s importance for Nigeria’s economic development and energy security. The refinery is also designed to comply with international environmental and emission standards, contributing to Nigeria’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.
In terms of logistics and employment, the refinery is expected to create over 100,000 indirect jobs and significantly improve the availability of petroleum products in Nigeria. The facility also boasts its own power plant with a capacity of 435 megawatts, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted utility supply.Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola commended the refinery’s startup, highlighting its potential to champion energy security and independence for Nigeria and act as a catalyst for prosperity across the subcontinent.
In a strategic air strike conducted by the Nigerian Air Force, the infamous terrorist commander Yellow Janbros and several of his accomplices were successfully neutralized in Niger State. This operation was a critical component of the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, aimed at curbing terrorist activities in the area.
According to Yohaig NG’s spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the operation took place in the Shiroro Local Government Area. The terrorists, who had been tracked from Zamfara State, met their end while trying to cross the Jikudna River in the Galadima Kogo District, en route to the Wurukuvhi area of Chikun LGA.
The terrorists, traveling in a convoy of 18 motorcycles, mistakenly believed that air strikes were on hold following a recent accidental strike in Kaduna, and thus chose to travel in daylight. This misjudgment led to their downfall as they were targeted and effectively neutralized while attempting to cross the river in a motor-powered canoe.
The air strike was notably successful, resulting in the elimination of Yellow Janbros and his group, the destruction of their motorcycles, and the sinking of their boat. Janbros was notorious for his involvement in numerous violent incidents along the Abuja-Kaduna road and in various communities across Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, and Zamfara states.
In a related development, Mohammed Sani, a kidnapper apprehended in October 2020 for murdering over 50 victims in Zamfara State, admitted to operating under Yellow Janbros. Janbros had supplied him with counterfeit military and police uniforms, weapons, and other equipment necessary for his criminal activities.
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a pivotal project in Nigeria’s industrial landscape, is on the brink of transforming the nation’s energy sector with its impending production of diesel and aviation fuel, slated to begin in January 2024. This development is particularly significant as it marks a shift towards self-reliance in fuel production, a sector that has long been a challenge for Africa’s largest economy.
The refinery, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is strategically located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone of Lagos, Nigeria. It boasts an impressive capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of the largest of its kind globally. The facility covers a sprawling 2,635 hectares, symbolizing not just its physical magnitude but also its substantial impact on the Nigerian economy.
The initial phase of production will focus on Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and JetA1 (aviation fuel). The production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, is currently delayed due to the phased arrival of the required six million barrels of crude oil. This phased supply approach is a strategic decision, ensuring a steady and controlled start to the refinery’s operations.
The journey to this point has not been without its challenges. The refinery had previously missed its October production projection, a setback that was attributed to the delay in the supply of crude oil. This situation underscored the complexities involved in such a large-scale industrial endeavor. However, the recent confirmation of the receipt of one million barrels of crude oil signifies a major step forward.
The commencement of diesel and aviation fuel production is expected to have a profound impact on the Nigerian economy. By reducing the reliance on imported fuel, the refinery will not only bolster Nigeria’s energy security but also have a positive effect on the nation’s balance of payments. The refinery’s operation is anticipated to create a ripple effect across various sectors, enhancing industrial growth and potentially leading to a reduction in the cost of goods and services.
The Dangote Refinery is designed to meet international environmental and emission standards, aligning with Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. This commitment to sustainability is evident in the refinery’s design, which includes carbon capture technologies and processes aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint.Beyond its industrial significance, the refinery is set to be a major employer in the region. It is projected to create over 100,000 indirect jobs, significantly impacting the local economy and providing numerous opportunities for skill development and employment.
- The Dangote Refinery is poised to be one of the world’s largest single-train refineries.
- It is designed to process a variety of crude types, including Nigerian crude, African crude grades, Middle Eastern Arab Light, and even United States Light tight oil.
- The refinery’s strategic location in the Lekki Free Trade Zone offers significant logistical advantages, including access to international shipping routes.
- The facility includes a state-of-the-art power plant with a capacity of 435 megawatts, ensuring self-sufficiency in electricity for its operations.
- Once fully operational, the Dangote Refinery will have the capacity to meet 100% of Nigeria’s requirement for all refined products and will also be able to export surplus products, potentially making Nigeria a net exporter of refined petroleum products.