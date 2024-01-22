Dangote Refinery to Supply Fuel to 150,000 IPMAN Retail Outlets

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has agreed to supply fuel to approximately 150,000 retail outlets operated by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). This development follows a meeting between the refinery’s management and IPMAN executives. IPMAN President Abubakar Maigandi confirmed the meeting and the agreement for the refinery to supply products to IPMAN’s over 30,000 members.
The downstream oil sector regulator is currently reviewing the refined products from the refinery before approving fuel dispensation to the market. Additionally, seven prominent oil marketers in Nigeria have registered with the refinery to distribute its refined petroleum products. These marketers, under the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, will commence distribution once commercial terms are finalized.
On January 12, 2024, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced the commencement of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and JetA1 (aviation fuel) production. Maigandi expressed optimism about the refinery’s capacity to supply Nigeria and export some products. He highlighted the refinery’s significance, noting its massive scale and positive impact on Nigeria’s fuel availability and scarcity issues.
The Dangote refinery, which can refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily, is located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos. It has received six million barrels of crude oil since December 2023 and can load 2,900 trucks daily at its truck-loading gantries. The refinery’s products will conform to Euro V specifications, employing state-of-the-art technology.
Editorial:
The agreement between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s petroleum industry. This collaboration will revolutionize the fuel supply chain, ensuring nationwide distribution and availability of petroleum products. With its massive production capacity, the Dangote refinery is poised to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the fuel market and reducing the longstanding issue of fuel scarcity.
This development is a triumph for the Dangote Group and a boon for the Nigerian economy. The ability to refine substantial quantities of crude oil domestically will reduce reliance on imported fuel, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s energy security and economic independence. The involvement of IPMAN, representing a vast network of retail outlets, ensures that the benefits of this local production are widely dispersed, reaching the grassroots level.
As we celebrate this achievement, we must continue fostering partnerships between private sector giants and industry associations. These collaborations are vital to building a resilient and self-sufficient energy sector. Let us embrace this new era of increased domestic production and distribution, which promises stability and growth to Nigeria’s petroleum industry.
Did You Know?
- The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is one of the world’s largest single-train refineries.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it has relied heavily on imported refined petroleum products.
- The Lekki Free Trade Zone, where the Dangote Refinery is located, is a central hub for industrial and economic activities in Lagos.
- Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and JetA1 (aviation fuel) are among the first products produced by the Dangote Refinery.
- The Euro V specifications, which the Dangote Refinery’s products will conform to, are stringent environmental standards to reduce harmful vehicle emissions.