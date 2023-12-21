Edo State’s Two Refineries Receive Over 75,000 Barrels of Crude Oil

In Edo State, the operators of the Oza oil field, Decklar Resources Inc., along with their co-venturer, Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited, have successfully delivered 75,500 barrels of crude oil to two modular refineries. These refineries are the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, and the Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL) in Egbokor, Orhionmwon LGA.
Sanmi Famuyide, the CEO of Decklar Resources, confirmed that these deliveries are part of ongoing contracts with the two refineries for crude oil supply. To date, over 60,000 barrels have been delivered to ERPC and more than 15,000 barrels to DMCL. ERPC, a 6000 barrel-per-day facility, produces diesel, Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), and naptha, catering to both domestic use and export needs.
The establishment of ERPC was facilitated by an investment guarantee from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration in Edo State, significantly contributing to the development of the petroleum refining sub-sector in the region. The refinery initially faced crude supply challenges and has seen improvements through contracts with Decklar Resources and Millennium Oil and Gas Company.
DMCL is part of the Duport Energy Park, which includes a modular refinery, a data centre, a gas processing facility, and a power plant. These developments mark a significant stride in Edo State’s energy sector, enhancing local refining capacity and contributing to the state’s economic growth.
Editorial:
The recent advancements in Edo State’s oil refining capacity, marked by the successful delivery of over 75,000 barrels of crude oil to two modular refineries, represent a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards energy self-sufficiency. This achievement is not just a triumph of logistics and supply chain management; it is a testament to the public and private sectors’ vision and collaborative efforts.
The establishment of the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company and the Duport Midstream Company Limited reflects a strategic approach to addressing Nigeria’s long-standing challenges in the oil sector. By focusing on modular refineries, Edo State is paving the way for more efficient, localized oil processing, reducing dependence on international markets and fostering regional economic growth.
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration deserves commendation for its foresight in providing the necessary investment guarantees that catalyzed these developments. This proactive stance demonstrates how governmental support can be instrumental in unlocking private sector potential, especially in critical areas like energy.
The focus on modular refineries is a step towards environmental sustainability. By their design, these facilities are expected to have a smaller ecological footprint than traditional large-scale refineries. This approach aligns with global trends towards more environmentally conscious energy production methods.
As we celebrate these achievements, it is crucial to maintain momentum and continue investing in similar initiatives. The success of Edo State should serve as a blueprint for other states and regions, highlighting the benefits of public-private partnerships, investment in local capacity, and a commitment to sustainable practices.
The future of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector looks promising, with these developments in Edo State serving as a beacon of innovation and progress. It indicates that with the right mix of policy, investment, and collaboration, Nigeria can overcome its energy challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous and self-reliant future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the 12th largest globally.
- Modular refineries are smaller and more flexible than traditional large-scale refineries, allowing for quicker construction and adaptation to changing market demands.
- Edo State is strategically located to serve as a hub for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, given its proximity to major oil-producing areas.
- The Nigerian government has been encouraging the establishment of modular refineries as part of efforts to curb illegal refining and its associated environmental hazards.
- Developing local refining capacity is crucial for Nigeria, as it aims to reduce the importation of refined petroleum products and stabilize domestic fuel prices.