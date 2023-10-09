Ex-Militants Threaten Unrest Over NNPCL Contract Exclusions

The Coalition of Ex-agitators of Niger Delta is gearing up for a confrontation with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), accusing it of excluding Niger Deltans from recent pipeline maintenance contract awards.
The ex-militant leaders have labelled the NNPCL’s decision to award pipeline maintenance contracts exclusively to northern companies as both insensitive and provocative.
A statement released on Sunday, signed by Coordinator Gershom Gbobo, Spokesperson Chief David Tonye Banigo, National Secretary Johnson Akpobari, and National Director of Mobilisation Goodluck Warikere, expressed their vehement opposition.
The coalition has warned that the NNPCL’s actions will directly impact the peace within the oil-bearing communities of the Niger Delta.
They have categorically stated that they will not tolerate the awarding of pipeline maintenance contracts solely to companies owned by northern cabals, questioning what has happened to all the Niger Delta indigenous companies.
The coalition has asserted, “No northern company would be allowed to carry out routine maintenance on pipelines located in our territory.”
Editorial
We find ourselves navigating through a precarious situation where the exclusion of Niger Deltans from pipeline maintenance contracts by the NNPCL has sparked outrage and threats of unrest from ex-militant groups.
This exclusion is not merely a contractual oversight; it is perceived as a blatant disregard and disrespect towards the Niger Delta communities, especially considering the region’s pivotal role in the nation’s oil production.
The palpable frustration and anger emanating from the ex-militants and the communities they represent is a clear indication that the path chosen by the NNPCL in awarding these contracts is not only divisive but also potentially destabilising.
The exclusion of Niger Delta companies from these contracts not only deprives the local communities of economic opportunities but also threatens to undermine the fragile peace within the region.
We believe that for the sake of national unity and stability, the NNPCL and the government must reassess this decision.
Engaging local companies in the maintenance of pipelines within their territories is not merely a matter of equity; it is a strategic approach to safeguarding these vital installations, considering that local entities have a direct stake in ensuring their functionality and safety.
It is crucial that the government and the NNPCL act with both wisdom and foresight, ensuring that decisions made today do not sow seeds of discord and unrest tomorrow.
The equitable distribution of contracts and economic opportunities is not merely a matter of justice; it is a vital component in ensuring the stability and security of our nation’s resources and infrastructure.
The path forward must be paved with actions and decisions that foster unity, equity, and shared prosperity among all regions of our nation.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta is the richest area of biodiversity in Nigeria, but it is severely affected by the oil industry.
- The Niger Delta region is one of the world’s largest wetlands and is the largest wetland in Africa.
- The NNPCL, formerly known as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), underwent a name change following its incorporation as a limited liability company.
- The Niger Delta has been the scene of major confrontations between the local inhabitants and the Nigerian military.
- The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) is one of the largest militant groups in the Niger Delta region, and it has carried out numerous attacks on oil infrastructure and personnel.