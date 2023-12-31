Experts: Minor Petrol Price Drop Expected with New Refineries

Oil and gas experts have tempered expectations regarding the impact of the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries on Nigeria’s petrol prices. In interviews conducted in Abuja, they projected a marginal reduction in petroleum product costs rather than a significant price crash. This anticipated change is attributed to the eliminating of certain ancillary costs, such as freight and port charges.
The federal government recently announced the completion of the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) and its phase two streaming set for 2024. Olanrewaju Aladeitan, an associate professor of energy and natural resources at the University of Abuja, believes this development will lead to some reduction in petrol prices. However, he cautioned that a significant drop is unlikely due to the Petroleum Industry Act’s provisions for crude oil and condensates supply, which will be based on market-driven negotiations.
Yushau Aliyu, an economic expert, views the mechanical test completion of the refinery as a positive step towards addressing the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) deficit and forex crisis. He anticipates that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) will respond by lowering pump prices at its retail stations in the short term due to the absence of landing costs.
Another expert, choosing to remain anonymous, expressed frustration over the government’s preference for importing fuel rather than fixing local refineries. He highlighted the potential of the Port Harcourt refinery and those in Warri and Kaduna to influence fuel prices once operational.
Currently, petrol prices have risen to N660 per litre at various stations, while NNPC Ltd.’s outlets sell at N617 following the subsidy removal in May 2023. This increase is attributed to high crude costs and foreign exchange rates.
Editorial:
As we navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s energy sector, the recent developments in our refinery operations present a moment of cautious optimism. The commencement of the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries marks a significant milestone in our journey towards self-reliance in petroleum production. However, it’s crucial to manage expectations realistically.
The experts’ consensus on a marginal reduction in petrol prices, rather than a dramatic crash, is a sobering reminder of the multifaceted nature of our economic challenges. While beneficial, reducing ancillary costs is just one piece of a giant puzzle. The dynamics of crude oil supply under the Petroleum Industry Act, involving market-based negotiations, play a pivotal role in determining petrol prices.
The positive outlook shared by Yushau Aliyu regarding NNPC Ltd.’s potential response to these developments is encouraging. It suggests a proactive approach to leveraging local refinery output to alleviate some economic pressures Nigerians face. However, this optimism must be tempered with the recognition that global market forces and internal economic factors will continue influencing fuel prices.
The frustration expressed by some experts over the government’s past reliance on fuel imports highlights a critical need for strategic planning and efficient management of our refinery assets. The operationalization of the refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna could be a game-changer, potentially leading to more significant price adjustments in the future.
As we move forward, it’s imperative for all stakeholders, including the government, industry experts, and the general public, to engage in a collaborative effort. This collaboration should enhance our refinery capabilities and address the economic factors influencing fuel prices. We can work towards a more sustainable and economically viable energy sector, benefitting all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it has been importing a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to underutilization of its refineries.
- Upon completion, the Dangote Refinery is expected to be the world’s largest single-train refinery, with a projected capacity to process about 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
- The Port Harcourt Refinery, established in 1965, is one of Nigeria’s oldest refineries and has undergone several upgrades and expansions over the years.
- The Petroleum Industry Act, enacted in 2021, aims to overhaul and modernize Nigeria’s petroleum industry, addressing issues from upstream to downstream operations.
- Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products has significantly impacted its foreign exchange reserves, contributing to economic challenges.