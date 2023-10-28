Federal Government Plans to Revoke 97 Non-Operational Marginal Field Awards

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, announced the Federal Government’s intention to revoke approximately 97 marginal field awards. This decision stems from the awardees’ failure to commence crude oil production activities since receiving the awards.
During an event in Abuja, Lokpobiri revealed that these fields would be re-awarded to capable investors who possess the resources to initiate production.
He stated:
“We need to focus on granting access to those with the capacity. A while back, we allocated marginal fields, and out of nearly 100 awards, only three are currently producing. Their three-year tenure is nearing its end. I intend to revoke these non-operational awards. Marginal fields shouldn’t be treated as collectables. If they were operational, they’d provide feedstock for our modular refineries and boost our overall production. Yet, many seek these fields without the financial or technical means to utilise them.”
This statement was confirmed through an audio clip provided by the minister’s media aide. In June 2021, the Federal Government, via the now-defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, granted award letters to successful investors from the marginal field bid round initiated a year prior.
The bid round, which began on June 1, 2020, had 57 fields available for local companies and investors keen on joining Nigeria’s exploration and production sector. By January 2022, 128 awardees were recognised as successful bidders from the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, with many having completed or partially paid their signature bonuses for the oil fields.
Editorial:
The decision by the Federal Government to revoke non-operational marginal field awards is a bold move that underscores the importance of optimising Nigeria’s oil resources. For too long, these valuable assets have remained dormant, depriving the nation of potential revenue and hindering the growth of our energy sector.
It’s evident that the initial allocation process was flawed, allowing entities without the necessary capacity to acquire these fields. This has resulted in a significant number of these fields remaining non-operational, which is detrimental to the nation’s economic interests. By re-allocating these fields to competent investors, the government is taking a step in the right direction, ensuring that these assets are put to good use.
However, this move should be accompanied by a thorough review of the allocation process. We must ensure that only entities with the technical and financial capacity to operate these fields are granted awards in the future. This will prevent a recurrence of the current situation and ensure that Nigeria’s oil resources are fully utilised for the benefit of all.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 11th largest in the world.
- The Niger Delta region holds most of Nigeria’s oil reserves.
- Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks that are typically not pursued by major oil companies but can be profitable for smaller companies.
- Nigeria’s oil sector contributes about 9% to the nation’s GDP, despite accounting for nearly 90% of export earnings.
- The country aims to increase its crude oil reserves to 40 billion barrels by the end of 2025.