Fg Demands On Schedule Completion Of Aak Gas Pipeline

Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, has firmly instructed contractors of the 614-kilometer Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano (AAK) gas pipelines project to adhere to the projected completion deadline of July/August 2024. This directive was issued during the minister’s project tour, where concerns were raised regarding the slow progression of work.
Emeka Okuosa, Chairman of Oilserve Limited, one of the project contractors, assured completion within the stipulated timeframe but highlighted challenges such as insecurity in neighbouring Niger State and a difficult right-of-way marked by rocks and rivers.
Okuosa affirmed that collaboration with the NNPCL and security agencies is underway to mitigate insecurity issues and ensure that contractors can work day and night to meet the deadline.
Ekpo, accompanied by Farouk Ahmed, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and other industry stakeholders, emphasized that the deadline must be sacrosanct.
He appealed for the nation’s patience, assuring that the economic situation will see improvement next year when the AKK project and other economic programmes begin to bear fruit.
Editorial
The stringent directive issued by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources to the contractors of the AAK gas pipeline project underscores the criticality of this infrastructure to Nigeria’s economic landscape.
The AAK gas pipeline, once operational, is poised to significantly impact the nation’s energy distribution and, by extension, its economic stability. However, the challenges highlighted by the contractors, particularly regarding insecurity and geographical impediments, are not to be dismissed lightly and warrant a closer examination.
We believe that while adherence to deadlines is crucial, it is equally vital to ensure that the project is executed with meticulous attention to quality and safety, especially given the complex terrain and security challenges cited.
The government, while pushing for timeliness, must also provide the necessary support to navigate through these challenges effectively and ensure that the project does not compromise on safety and quality in the pursuit of adherence to timelines.
In this light, we advocate for a balanced approach that prioritizes safety, quality, and timeliness, ensuring that the AAK gas pipeline, once completed, stands as a testament to strategic planning, robust execution, and foresighted infrastructure development, propelling Nigeria towards a future of enhanced energy security and economic stability.
Did You Know?
- The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline is intended to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta, in Kogi State, to Kano, in Kano State, traversing several states.
- The AKK gas pipeline project is part of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan, which aims to utilize the country’s vast natural gas reserves.
- Nigeria has the largest natural gas reserves in Africa and is the continent’s largest oil producer.
- The AKK gas pipeline is expected to stimulate industrial development, provide infrastructure for power generation, and boost employment in the country.
- The project is also seen as a step towards creating a national gas grid, intended to facilitate gas supply nationwide.