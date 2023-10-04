Fg Discloses Failure Of 23 Oil Blocks To Yield Crude

A revealing disclosure from the Federal Government has spotlighted that 23 oil blocks, managed under crude oil Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, have failed to produce crude.
The information, derived from the 2021 Oil and Gas Industry Report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has raised eyebrows and questions about the efficacy and management of these blocks.
The PSC arrangement, which allows contracted oil companies to fund operations to explore, develop, and produce petroleum, has been under scrutiny due to this non-productivity.
The report indicates that in 2021, only 12 of the PSC oil blocks were productive, while 17 were not produced, and six were inactive. Various PSC contractors, including Esso E&P, Nigerian Agip Exploration, and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, did not produce crude from selected blocks.
NEITI’s observations highlighted that while PSC arrangements contributed the highest to total production volumes, only 34% of the total allocated blocks were operational. The agency recommended a review of the technical and operational constraints limiting production from idle PSC blocks and suggested considering license revocation where issues cannot be resolved.
The revelation that a significant number of oil blocks under production-sharing contracts have failed to produce crude is not merely a statistical data point but a stark reflection of the challenges and inefficiencies within our oil and gas sector.
We are confronted with a scenario where valuable resources and opportunities to bolster our national revenue are lying dormant, prompting us to delve deeper into the underlying issues and systemic failures that have led to this situation.
It is imperative that we, as a collective, scrutinise the management, operational strategies, and regulatory oversight of our oil blocks to ensure optimal productivity and value extraction.
The non-productivity of these 23 oil blocks is not merely a loss of potential revenue but also signifies missed opportunities for job creation, foreign investment, and economic development. We must navigate through the complexities of our oil and gas sector with a lens of transparency, accountability, and efficiency.
The recommendations by NEITI to review and potentially revoke licenses of non-productive blocks should be considered seriously and acted upon with urgency.
As we navigate through the complexities of our oil and gas sector, we must ensure that every resource, every opportunity, is optimised to its fullest potential. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our natural resources are managed and utilised in a manner that maximises benefits for our nation and its citizens.
- Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in Africa and was the sixth-largest producer in the world as of 2021.
- The Nigerian oil and gas sector contributes about 9% to the nation’s GDP, despite accounting for 57% of total government revenue.
- The Niger Delta region, which is the primary source of Nigeria’s oil production, spans over about 70,000 km².
- The concept of Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) was introduced in Nigeria in the 1990s to provide a legal framework for foreign companies to explore and produce oil.
- Nigeria has a proven oil reserve estimated to be 37.45 billion barrels as of 2021, making it the largest in Africa.