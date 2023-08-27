Fg Lauds Tantita For Curbing Pipeline Vandalism In Niger Delta

The Federal Government has lauded Tantita Security Services Limited for its role in protecting pipelines in the Niger Delta. Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum, expressed this appreciation during a tour of oil facilities in the region.
Joined by Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Lokpobiri highlighted the administration’s commitment. They aim to eradicate pipeline vandalism and oil theft.
Lokpobiri stated, “Pipeline vandalisation and illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta have become pressing issues.”
He emphasized the government’s determination to combat these challenges.
The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, echoed this sentiment. He mentioned the government’s ongoing collaboration with Tantita Security Services to address pipeline security.
However, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara voiced concerns. He questioned the Federal Government’s decision to entrust pipeline protection to a single entity.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s recognition of Tantita Security Services Limited’s efforts in safeguarding the Niger Delta’s pipelines is a significant step. It underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing national challenges.
Pipeline vandalism and oil theft have long plagued the Niger Delta. These illicit activities not only result in economic losses but also environmental degradation.
While Tantita’s efforts are commendable, a holistic approach is essential. This means involving local communities, enhancing surveillance, and ensuring swift legal consequences for culprits.
Governor Fubara’s concerns also merit attention. Relying on a single entity for such a critical task can be risky. Diversifying the responsibility might offer more comprehensive protection.
Ultimately, the goal is clear: secure Nigeria’s oil assets and ensure the Niger Delta’s sustainable development. Collaborative efforts, transparency, and vigilance are the keys to achieving this.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta spans over 70,000 sq km, making it one of the world’s largest wetland regions.
- Nigeria is among the top 10 oil producers globally.
- The Niger Delta is home to over 31 million people, representing more than 15% of Nigeria’s population.
- Oil spills in the Niger Delta have had severe environmental impacts, affecting marine life and agriculture.
- Tantita Security Services Limited is led by former militant leader Government Ekpemepulo, also known as Tompolo.