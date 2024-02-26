Forex Crisis Puts Modular Refineries at Risk of Closure

Nigeria’s modular refineries are on the verge of halting their operations due to the severe foreign exchange crisis that hampers their ability to purchase crude oil priced in US dollars. The country boasts 25 licensed modular refineries, with a collective potential to process 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily. However, the current forex predicament has made it increasingly difficult for these operational refineries to secure crude, threatening the continuous production of essential refined products like diesel, kerosene, naphtha, and black oil.
Despite the global benchmark for crude, Brent, trading at around $80 per barrel, the scarcity of dollars has nearly paralyzed the ability of refinery operators to procure crude oil. This has led to calls from the modular refinery sector and oil marketers for the Federal Government to allow the purchase of crude oil in naira, aiming to alleviate the pressure on Nigeria’s currency and reduce the cost of diesel.
The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has voiced concerns, stating that the government’s failure to supply the promised feedstock to local refiners has exacerbated the situation. Eche Idoko, the Publicity Secretary of CORAN, highlighted the dire situation, indicating that the refineries might shut down if the government does not intervene to ease the forex crisis.
The association’s plea for purchasing crude in naira is a solution that could potentially attract more investors to the sector, boost local refinery utilization, and significantly support the naira. However, the government’s response to these requests remains uncertain, with the modular refineries still required to source crude in dollars, placing them at a disadvantage and threatening their survival.
Oil marketers have also expressed their difficulties due to the naira’s depreciation against the dollar, which complicates the pricing of refined petroleum products. They urge the government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to consider selling crude to local refineries in naira to mitigate the impact of forex fluctuations.
The situation underscores the broader challenges facing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, including meeting crude oil production quotas set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The government’s efforts to address these challenges are crucial for the survival of modular refineries and the stability of Nigeria’s energy supply.
Editorial
In the face of Nigeria’s escalating forex crisis, the plight of modular refineries serves as a stark reminder of the intricate challenges entwined within the nation’s economic fabric. The struggle of these refineries to procure crude oil due to the forex shortage threatens their operational viability and highlights a broader issue of economic resilience and sovereignty.
The call for the sale of crude oil in naira, championed by the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), is not merely a plea for operational convenience but a critical examination of the policies that govern Nigeria’s economic and financial landscape. This situation presents an opportunity for the government to rethink its approach to economic management, particularly in supporting key sectors that are pivotal to the nation’s growth and stability.
The government’s engagement with the challenges faced by modular refineries is a litmus test for its commitment to fostering a conducive business environment and ensuring energy security. By addressing the forex crisis and considering the sale of crude in naira, the government can alleviate the pressures faced by the refineries, encourage local production, and make strides towards economic stability.
This moment calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the forex market, bolster local industries, and chart a course towards sustainable economic development. The resilience of Nigeria’s modular refineries amidst these challenges should inspire a collective push for policies that support local content, enhance economic sovereignty, and secure the nation’s energy future.
Did You Know?
- Modular refineries are designed to be simpler and less capital-intensive than traditional large-scale refineries, making them suitable for regions with smaller oil fields.
- Despite being one of Africa’s largest oil producers, Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products underscores the strategic importance of modular refineries in achieving self-sufficiency.
- The Nigerian government’s Petroleum Industry Act includes provisions to support local refining capacity, highlighting the sector’s significance to national development.
- The forex crisis in Nigeria reflects broader challenges in the global financial system, where emerging economies often face significant volatility in currency markets.
- The successful operation of modular refineries can significantly impact Nigeria’s economy by reducing import dependency, stabilizing fuel prices, and creating employment opportunities.