Fuel Crisis Deepens: NNPCL and Marketers Clash Over Petrol Supply

A rift has emerged between oil marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) concerning the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. As fuel queues intensify across the nation, dealers reveal that many independent oil marketers haven’t received PMS for over a month. Contrarily, the NNPCL claims to have a 30-day PMS sufficiency, acknowledging the ongoing fuel queues.
In various regions, especially Abuja, Nasarawa, and Niger states, many stations, primarily those run by independent marketers, remain closed due to product unavailability. The few stations dispensing fuel, mainly major dealers, are overwhelmed with long queues. This situation is mirrored in cities like Lagos and Port Harcourt.
The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), which oversees over 70% of retail stations dispensing PMS, states that many of their outlets are closed due to product scarcity. They also highlight that independent marketers now turn to major tank farm owners for supplies, where the ex-depot price has surged from around N578/litre to N605/litre.
The NNPCL, however, assures Nigerians of ample supply, urging motorists to avoid panic buying. They attribute the recent fuel queues in parts of Lagos and other locations to reduced depot load-out in Apapa, Lagos, but assure that the situation will normalise in the coming days.
Editorial
The ongoing fuel scarcity crisis and the ensuing disagreement between the NNPCL and oil marketers is a stark reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria’s oil sector. While the NNPCL assures of sufficient supply, the reality on the ground paints a different picture, with long queues and closed stations becoming a common sight.
It’s evident that a more transparent and efficient system is needed to ensure consistent fuel supply across the country. Relying solely on the NNPCL for imports, especially when independent marketers face challenges accessing products, is not sustainable. The government must address the root causes of these recurrent fuel crises, which include refining capacity and forex challenges.
We believe that a multi-pronged approach is essential. This includes revamping our refineries, encouraging private sector participation in the oil sector, and ensuring transparency in the allocation and distribution of products. Only then can we hope for a future where fuel scarcity becomes a thing of the past.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it relies heavily on fuel imports due to its underperforming refineries.
- The NNPCL was established in 1977 and is the state oil corporation responsible for the exploration and production of oil and gas in Nigeria.
- Fuel subsidies have been a contentious issue in Nigeria, leading to debates about their sustainability and impact on the economy.
- Apapa, Lagos, is a major port and hub for fuel distribution in Nigeria.
- In 2020, Nigeria spent over $1.3 billion on petrol imports, highlighting the country’s dependence on foreign refined products.