Fuel Crisis Looms as FG Denies Subsidy Reintroduction Amidst Station Closures

The Federal Government has firmly denied re-implementing subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, amidst nationwide filling station closures due to challenges in the downstream oil sector.
The government attributes the sporadic queues at petrol stations to distribution hitches from the South to the North, rather than a supply deficit. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has also declared that it would have faced bankruptcy in June this year if President Bola Tinubu had not ceased the PMS subsidy in May.
The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, communicated to State House Correspondents that no subsidy is being applied and that full costs are being recovered from imported products.
This statement comes in stark contrast to confirmations of subsidy return by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and various oil marketers, who have cited the landing cost of petrol and its current selling price as evidence.
Kyari also highlighted initiatives to power universities with gas-facilitated facilities through the government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) window.
Editorial
The denial of the reintroduction of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government amidst the closure of numerous filling stations nationwide and the sporadic queues observed in various petrol stations brings to the fore the complexities and challenges bedevilling Nigeria’s oil sector.
We believe that while the removal of fuel subsidies may be economically justifiable, the government must also be transparent and forthright in its dealings and communications with the citizenry.
The stark contrast between the government’s stance and the observations and assertions of oil marketers and associations raises eyebrows and necessitates a call for clarity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the nation’s oil sector.
The government must not only articulate its policies clearly but also ensure that such policies are in the best interest of the masses, who often bear the brunt of policy misadventures.
We advocate for a comprehensive and sustainable plan that addresses the myriad of challenges in the downstream oil sector, ensuring that policies are not only well-thought-out but are also implemented in a manner that safeguards the economic well-being of the average Nigerian.
It is imperative that the government navigates this delicate situation with utmost care, ensuring that the nation does not plunge into a fuel crisis, which could have far-reaching economic and social implications.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it imports the majority of its petrol.
- The Nigerian oil sector contributes about 9% to the nation’s GDP but represents 96% of export earnings and 75% of consolidated budget revenues.
- Nigeria has one of the lowest net exports of petroleum in OPEC, exporting about 2.3 million barrels per day.
- The Niger Delta, which is the oil-producing region of Nigeria, is one of the world’s 10 most important wetland and coastal marine ecosystems.
- Nigeria’s refineries operated at below 15% of their combined nameplate capacity in 2020, primarily due to fire outbreaks, pipeline leakages, and operational issues.