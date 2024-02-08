Fuel Queue Fears Rise as NNPCL and Marketers Clash Over Supply

Oil marketers are sounding the alarm about a potential petrol scarcity if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) does not ensure adequate supply to depot owners and dealers. This concern arises as long queues have reemerged at filling stations in Lagos State and Ogun State, sparking fears of a nationwide fuel shortage. The situation has led to traffic congestion in areas like Ikeja, with many stations along the Ikeja axis and Ogunnusi Road, inbound Berger, closing or not selling petrol.
Despite these concerns, NNPCL spokesperson Olufemi Soneye has refuted claims of impending fuel scarcity, stating that there are no supply issues and a brief distribution problem in Lagos has been resolved. However, marketers argue that NNPCL, Nigeria’s sole importer of refined petroleum products, has been rationing fuel to private depot owners, leading to insufficient allocations.
Surajudeen Bada, Chairman of the Oil and Gas Association in Ogun State, has called on NNPCL to clarify the situation and prevent it from worsening. He highlighted that depots are loading below capacity, causing a significant reduction in fuel allocation to marketers. Despite assurances from NNPCL and optimism from IPMAN’s National Vice President, Hammed Fashola, that the queues will ease off soon, the discrepancy between NNPCL’s statements and the marketers’ experiences raises concerns about fuel availability and distribution efficiency.
Editorial:
The resurgence of fuel queues in Lagos and Ogun States, amidst conflicting reports from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and oil marketers, underscores a recurring challenge in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain. This situation disrupts daily life and reflects deeper issues within the country’s energy sector.
We collectively urge NNPCL and relevant stakeholders to communicate transparently and collaborate to address the root causes of these distribution challenges. Moving beyond temporary fixes and developing long-term solutions that ensure consistent fuel supply nationwide is imperative. The current discord between NNPCL’s assurances and the realities marketers and consumers face highlights a need for a more robust and resilient supply chain strategy.
The potential impact of fuel scarcity on Nigeria’s economy and the livelihoods of its citizens cannot be overstated. As such, it is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize the common good and work diligently to prevent these disruptions. Let this moment serve as a catalyst for innovation and reform in the energy sector, ensuring that Nigeria can meet its fuel needs efficiently and sustainably.
Did You Know?
- Despite being one of Africa’s largest oil producers, Nigeria frequently faces domestic fuel supply and distribution challenges.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) plays a pivotal role in the country’s energy sector, overseeing the supply of petroleum products.
- Fuel queues in Nigeria often lead to significant economic and social disruptions, affecting businesses, transportation, and daily activities.
- The country’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products is a critical vulnerability in its energy supply chain.
- Efforts to revamp Nigeria’s refining capacity, including the anticipated completion of the Dangote Refinery, are crucial steps towards achieving self-sufficiency in fuel production.