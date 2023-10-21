Fuel Scarcity Lingers as Marketers Highlight Supply Disruption

The demand for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, has surged, leading to longer queues at filling stations. Oil marketers have attributed this to a disruption in supply, pointing fingers at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). The NNPCL, currently the sole importer of petrol in Nigeria, has been accused of not providing adequate supplies to local dealers.
Although the NNPCL claimed to have a 30-day PMS sufficiency, they acknowledged the presence of fuel queues across Nigeria. They attributed this to a reduced depot load-out in Apapa, Lagos, and assured Nigerians of ample supply. However, oil marketers have expressed their concerns, stating they haven’t received the promised supplies from NNPCL. Billy Gillis-Harry, the President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, highlighted the breach in supply and emphasised the widespread queues in Lagos.
Addressing the ongoing issue, Gillis-Harry revealed that marketers are now receiving offers from foreign refineries. He proposed the establishment of an energy bank to fund imports at minimal charges and urged the government to guarantee foreign exchange for refined petroleum product imports.
Editorial:
The recurring fuel scarcity in Nigeria is a testament to the challenges facing the nation’s oil sector. While the NNPCL’s assurances are noteworthy, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Mere assurances won’t suffice; there’s a need for actionable solutions.
The proposal to partner with foreign refineries is a step in the right direction. However, the government must play its part by providing the necessary support, especially in terms of foreign exchange. The establishment of an energy bank, as suggested, could be a game-changer, ensuring a steady supply of fuel and reducing the frequent scarcity episodes. It’s high time the government and stakeholders collaborated to address this pressing issue, ensuring that Nigerians don’t bear the brunt of administrative lapses.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the top oil-producing countries in the world, yet faces frequent fuel scarcity.
- The NNPCL is a state-owned corporation responsible for the exploration and production of petroleum in Nigeria.
- Apapa, Lagos, is home to one of the major seaports in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in imports and exports.
- The fluctuation in foreign exchange rates significantly impacts the cost of importing refined petroleum products.
- Nigeria has four refineries, but they operate below their combined capacity, leading to heavy reliance on imports.