Fuel Supply Delays by NNPCL Spark Outrage Among Marketers

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed frustration over the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) alleged delay in supplying petroleum products. This situation has forced marketers to turn to private depot owners for fuel, albeit at higher costs. In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, IPMAN’s National Vice President, Hammed Fashola, called the Federal Government to revise the current distribution pattern to prioritize IPMAN members, who own 80% of Nigeria’s filling stations.
Fashola highlighted the financial strain on marketers, stating that they purchase fuel from NNPCL on a cash-and-carry basis without any credit facility. He revealed that payments for products often result in a two to three-month wait, during which their funds are tied up in NNPCL’s coffers. Fashola estimated that the total amount trapped could exceed N300 billion, considering the number of marketers nationwide.
He further explained that delays in receiving products after payment force marketers to buy fuel from private depots to keep their stations operational. Fashola emphasized that billions of Naira belonging to IPMAN members are trapped in the NNPCL wallet, causing significant financial distress. Some marketers, he noted, have even resorted to selling their stations to repay bank loans.
Fashola mentioned ongoing communication with NNPCL regarding the trapped capital. He acknowledged NNPCL’s constraints, including a 30% entitlement under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to avoid market monopoly. This limitation, he argued, affects the amount of fuel allocated to IPMAN members despite NNPCL’s acquisition of over 900 Oando stations.
NNPCL spokesman Femi Soneye, when contacted, stated he was unaware of any IPMAN funds trapped in NNPCL accounts. He insisted that IPMAN has established communication channels with NNPCL and encouraged anyone making such allegations to provide evidence. Soneye confirmed that a recent meeting with IPMAN did not raise any issues regarding trapped funds.
Editorial:
The recent outcry from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) over the delayed fuel supply by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) underscores a critical issue in our nation’s petroleum distribution network. As a collective, we must acknowledge independent marketers’ significant role in fuel distribution, owning 80% of the filling stations across Nigeria. Their plight, where billions of Naira are trapped due to delayed supplies, affects their businesses and has broader implications for the economy and the end consumers.
The situation calls for reevaluating the distribution mechanisms and policies governing the petroleum sector. The Federal Government and relevant agencies must consider these marketers’ operational challenges. Ensuring a more efficient and equitable distribution system is not just a matter of business fairness; it’s about maintaining the stability and reliability of fuel supply across the nation.
The plight of these marketers, who are now in financial distress, highlights the need for more transparent and responsive practices within NNPCL. The company’s recent acquisition of Oando stations and the limitations imposed by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) further complicate the distribution landscape. NNPCL must balance its own retail needs with the requirements of independent marketers to prevent supply bottlenecks and market disruptions.
As we move forward, let’s view this challenge as an opportunity to strengthen our petroleum distribution network. By addressing the concerns of IPMAN and ensuring a fair and efficient supply chain, we can foster a more resilient and reliable energy sector. This, in turn, will benefit not only the marketers but also the Nigerian economy and its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks 22nd globally for having the cheapest petrol prices.
- The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), passed in 2021, reformed the Nigerian oil industry, including changes in the distribution of petroleum products.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was established following the transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a limited liability company.
- Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) represents most of Nigeria’s petroleum marketers, playing a vital role in fuel distribution.
- The NNPCL’s acquisition of over 900 Oando stations significantly expanded its retail footprint in the Nigerian petroleum market.