Gas Marketers Appeal to FG Over Escalating Gas Prices

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has urged the Federal Government to implement measures ensuring gas price stability and accessibility to the average Nigerian. This plea was voiced by NALPGAM’s National President, Abideen Olatunbosun, during the association’s 36th annual general meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Olatunbosun expressed concern over the rapid surge in gas prices, which poses a significant challenge for LPG marketers. He warned that if the price hike continues unchecked, gas might soon become a luxury only the affluent can afford.
He emphasised the importance of enhancing gas utilisation in Nigeria, noting that its adoption could lead to forest conservation, improved quality of life, and economic growth.
Prof Sunday Isehunwa, the guest speaker from the University of Ibadan, highlighted various challenges the LPG market faces in Nigeria. These include changes in demand and supply, natural gas production and consumption fluctuations, and price and electricity pricing shifts.
Editorial:
The rising cost of gas in Nigeria is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention. While the global energy market dynamics play a role, the Nigerian government must implement strategies ensuring gas price stability. The benefits of gas as a cleaner and more efficient energy source are numerous.
However, its potential is undermined if it becomes inaccessible to a significant portion of the population.
The concerns raised by NALPGAM highlight the broader implications of rising gas prices on the economy and the average Nigerian’s quality of life. The government must collaborate with stakeholders, including LPG marketers, to find sustainable solutions.
Ensuring that gas remains affordable and accessible will benefit consumers and drive the nation’s transition to cleaner energy sources.
Did You Know?
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is commonly used for cooking, heating, and vehicle fuel in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, ranking 9th globally.
- Despite its vast gas reserves, Nigeria faces challenges in effectively harnessing and distributing this resource.
- Fluctuations in global oil prices often impact the cost of gas in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian government has initiated various programmes to promote gas usage, aiming to reduce dependence on wood and other traditional fuels.