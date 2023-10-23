Group Advocates Drone Use to Safeguard National Assets and Pipelines

The Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas have called on the Federal Government to utilise modern technology, including drones, to enhance the protection of the nation’s critical assets and oil pipelines. In a statement released in Port Harcourt, Joseph Ambakaderimo, the chairman of the group’s board of trustees, expressed concerns over the awarding of a pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita security services, allegedly owned by ex-Niger Delta agitator, Government Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo.
This decision has sparked worries among other stakeholders in the region.
Ambakaderimo criticised the contract, describing it as a means for the government to allocate resources to a select few claiming to be the people’s defenders. He urged the government to redirect the funds towards implementing high-tech solutions for pipeline monitoring across the Niger Delta.
He suggested the use of drones, sensor activation, and infrared beams connected to a base station to trigger alarms. Despite the engagement of security contractors by the government, issues like pipeline breaches, crude oil theft, and vandalism persist. Ambakaderimo questioned the motives of ex-militant leaders who recently convened to discuss pipeline protection, urging caution against potential manipulation by non-state actors.
Editorial:
The protection of our nation’s assets, particularly oil pipelines, is of paramount importance. At Yohaig NG, we believe that relying solely on traditional surveillance methods is no longer sufficient in this age of technological advancement. The call by the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas for the deployment of drones and other high-tech solutions is timely and crucial.
The controversy surrounding the award of surveillance contracts to specific entities highlights the need for transparency and fairness in such decisions. The government’s actions must be not only just but also perceived as such by the general public.
The use of modern technology, such as drones, offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution to the challenges of pipeline surveillance. It reduces the risk of human error, ensures real-time monitoring, and can cover vast areas with minimal resources.
We urge the Federal Government to consider this approach seriously, ensuring that our national assets are protected, and the nation’s wealth is preserved for future generations.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta region is home to Nigeria’s vast oil reserves, making it a critical area for the nation’s economy.
- Drones have been used globally for various purposes, including surveillance, agriculture, and delivery services.
- The Niger Delta has faced challenges with oil theft, leading to significant revenue losses for Nigeria.
- Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is a prominent figure in the Niger Delta region with significant influence.
- Modern surveillance methods, combined with traditional security measures, can offer a holistic approach to safeguarding critical assets.