Group Defends Nnpcl Ceo Amidst Protests And Allegations

The Niger Delta Peoples Assembly (NDPA) has voiced its condemnation towards a protest in Warri, Delta State, which demanded the dismissal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, citing alleged misconduct among other accusations.
In a press statement, the NDPA, through its National Coordinator, Richard Okotie, alleged that the protest was orchestrated by an unnamed monarch for selfish interests, after the NNPCL’s decision not to renew a pipeline surveillance contract awarded to his private consortium due to underperformance.
The statement highlighted that the monarch and his “illicit oil barons” have been notably frustrated by Kyari’s recent policies aimed at reorganizing the NNPCL. Kyari had awarded pipeline rehabilitation and surveillance contracts across the nation to a consortium of oil firms to ensure continuous crude conveyance and refined product supply nationwide.
The monarch’s discontent allegedly stems from Kyari’s refusal to renew his non-performing pipelines surveillance contracts, which expired last September, and his resistance to various entreaties.
Editorial
The unfolding scenario involving protests against the NNPCL CEO, Mele Kyari, and the subsequent defence by the Niger Delta Peoples Assembly, unveils a complex web of interests, allegations, and the perennial issue of contract management within Nigeria’s oil sector.
The allegations of a monarch sponsoring protests due to the non-renewal of a pipeline surveillance contract, if true, spotlight the intricate challenges of managing national resources amidst varied interests. We assert that transparency, accountability, and a stringent review process must be paramount in contract awarding and renewal within the oil sector to mitigate such conflicts.
The allegations against the monarch, involving the collection of millions of dollars for unexecuted jobs and daily compromise and vandalism of crude-carrying pipelines, if substantiated, should be met with stringent legal actions to serve as a deterrent to similar practices.
It is imperative that the management of national resources, especially in a sector as pivotal as oil, is conducted with utmost integrity, and transparency, and in alignment with national interests over individual or parochial gains.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is a state oil corporation which was established on April 1, 1977.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of oil and the sixth-largest oil-producing country in the world.
- The Niger Delta region, rich in petroleum resources, has been the focus of environmental concerns due to oil pollution.
- Pipeline vandalism has been a persistent issue in Nigeria, causing environmental damage and economic losses.
- The NNPCL plays a pivotal role in the country’s economy, managing the nation’s oil industry.