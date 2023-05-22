Group Denounces Rumours Surrounding Kyari’s Supposed Suspension as Misguided

The Society for Good Governance and Transparency (SoGGT) has taken a firm stand against those spreading false information regarding the alleged suspension of Mallam Mele Kyari, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
The society alleges these actions are spurred by those interested in controlling the President’s decisions, Bola Tinubu.
Over the weekend, social media channels were flooded with speculation about the supposed suspension of Kyari by President Tinubu. The rumours surfaced a mere day after removing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, whose arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) fueled the fire.
SoGGT, in a recent statement, described the gossip around Kyari’s dismissal as a scheming, well-planned character assassination and a ploy by deep-seated interests against NNPCL reforms.
The statement, endorsed by Prince Oyebanji Ademola and Sarki Inusa, the national coordinator and secretary, respectively, took a firm stance. It criticised the alleged suspension of NNPCL’s CEO, Mallam Mele Kyari, by President Bola Tinubu as a lowly, misguided and calculated defamation campaign orchestrated by specific forces unhappy with petroleum sector reforms.
The society affirmed Kyari’s dedication and service under the president’s discretion. Despite the PIB Act offering a tenured office, Kyari serves at the pleasure of the president.
The SoGGT highlighted that under Kyari’s leadership, the NNPCL has increased daily oil production to more than 1.6 million barrels per day. This boost has allowed Nigeria to reclaim its status as Africa’s largest crude oil producer, outpacing Algeria’s and Angola’s figures from November 2022.
SoGGT further emphasised that various Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) agreements signed between the NNPCL and IOCs will enable the production of roughly 10 billion barrels of crude oil, generating over $500 billion in revenue.
Editorial
Rumours, Reforms, and Responsibilities: Addressing Misinformation in the Petroleum Sector
We live in an era where misinformation, often catapulted by social media, can cause significant harm to individuals and organisations. The recent spate of rumours surrounding the alleged suspension of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) CEO, Mallam Mele Kyari, is a stark reminder of this reality.
Kyari’s alleged suspension set tongues wagging across social media platforms, painting a grim picture of supposed presidential overreach barely 24 hours after the controversial removal of Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
This sequence of events unfolded against an arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), making the rumours all the more palatable to the public.
However, the Society for Good Governance and Transparency (SoGGT) has promptly and rightly refuted these rumours as a “mischievous and calculated smear campaign” orchestrated by individuals and groups who stand against the ongoing reforms in the petroleum sector.
In this discourse, the voice of opposition, represented by the propagators of this false information, should be recognised. Given the recent high-profile removal from office, the timing of these rumours raises eyebrows.
Yet, this does not excuse spreading unverified information that potentially tarnishes reputations and undermines institutional trust.
Under Mallam Mele Kyari’s stewardship, the NNPCL has seen significant progress, with daily oil production skyrocketing to over 1.6 million barrels daily.
Moreover, Nigeria has regained its title as Africa’s largest crude oil producer. These results speak volumes about Kyari’s leadership and the positive impact of the reforms.
Nonetheless, transparency and communication must be prioritised to ensure trust in such crucial sectors.
Regular updates on progress, decisions, and policies should be communicated clearly and promptly.
Doing so shrinks the space for harmful rumours, and stakeholders remain well informed.
It’s time to stand against misinformation, particularly in sectors as crucial as petroleum.
Citizens, media outlets, and other stakeholders should commit to verifying information before spreading it, thus protecting individuals and organisations from undue harm.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria became the world’s 12th largest oil producer in 2022.
- Nigeria’s petroleum industry contributes about 10% to the country’s GDP.
- The country’s petroleum resources are estimated to last about 40 years at the current production rate.
Yohaig NG lets you stay informed about these critical issues and more, providing you with the most up-to-date and reliable Naija news.
Access a wide range of information from different sectors, ensuring you’re well-informed about what’s happening in and around Nigeria.
Don’t miss out; your opinion matters to us, so feel free to comment and join the conversation.