IPMAN Rejects States’ Bid to Control SE Petroleum

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has denounced attempts by state governments to assume regulatory roles in downstream petroleum operations in the Southeast. Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN’s Enugu Depot, made this known during an interview in Awka.
Anyaso stated that state governments lack the standardised equipment and authority to oversee downstream petroleum activities. He criticised the states for invading marketers’ outlets under the pretext of enforcing prices and monitoring dispensing machines.
According to Anyaso, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is the sole body empowered to regulate the sector. He urged state governments to collaborate with NMDPRA instead of overstepping their bounds.
Anyaso also mentioned that IPMAN is not defending its members against allegations of malpractice. However, he insisted that the appropriate authority should carry out regulatory functions.
Editorial
The recent outcry by IPMAN against state governments’ attempts to regulate downstream petroleum operations in the Southeast raises critical questions about jurisdiction and expertise. While the intention to monitor and enforce standards may be noble, the approach is flawed.
State governments lack the technical know-how and legal mandate to regulate this sector. Such actions not only undermine the authority of the NMDPRA but also create a chaotic regulatory environment.
State governments need to understand their limitations and collaborate with federal agencies. Unilateral actions can lead to legal complications and hamper the smooth functioning of the petroleum sector.
The issue also highlights the need to delineate roles between state and federal agencies. Confusion and overlap can only lead to inefficiency and potential conflicts.
Did You Know?
- IPMAN was established in 1989 and represents over 80% of the downstream petroleum market in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) was created as part of the Petroleum Industry Act.
- Downstream petroleum operations include refining, distribution, and retailing of petroleum products.
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa, with an estimated production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day.
- The Southeast region of Nigeria is rich in natural gas reserves, making it a significant player in the country’s energy sector.