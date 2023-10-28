Kaduna Refinery Undergoes Inspection by Lokpobiri and Kyari

The Kaduna refinery, located in north-west Nigeria, recently welcomed the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari. Their visit aimed to assess the ongoing quick-fix project’s progress at the refinery. This inspection aligns with the 14th Refineries Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting, which both Lokpobiri and Kyari are attending in Kaduna.
The initiative to rejuvenate the refinery is a direct response to President Bola Tinubu’s call to the Ministry of Petroleum and NNPC Limited. He urged them to revitalise the nation’s dormant refineries, enabling local crude oil refining. The Kaduna refinery, with a capacity of 110,000 bpd, is among Nigeria’s four non-operational refineries. These refineries’ inactivity has forced Nigeria to depend significantly on imported petroleum products.
Interestingly, the last maintenance of the Kaduna refinery took place roughly fifteen years ago. In a significant move towards its rehabilitation, NNPC Limited entered into a contract with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, a Korean firm, in February 2023.
Editorial: The Need for Functional Refineries in Nigeria
We often find ourselves questioning the paradox of a nation rich in crude oil but heavily reliant on imported petroleum products. The state of Nigeria’s refineries, especially the Kaduna refinery, has been a topic of national concern for years. The recent visit by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and Mele Kyari to inspect the Kaduna refinery’s ongoing project is a step in the right direction.
The revitalisation of our refineries is not just about national pride; it’s an economic imperative. Relying on imports for a product we have in abundance is not only counterintuitive but also detrimental to our economy. Every barrel of crude oil exported and then imported back as refined products means lost jobs, lost revenue, and a missed opportunity to bolster our industrial sector.
President Bola Tinubu’s directive to breathe life into our moribund refineries is commendable. However, it’s essential to ensure that this isn’t just another political move but a sustainable effort. Partnerships, like the one with Daewoo Engineering, are crucial. Still, they must be backed by transparent governance, regular maintenance schedules, and a commitment to capacity building within the sector.
We believe that with the right investments, governance, and public-private partnerships, Nigeria can not only meet its petroleum product needs but also become a net exporter of refined products. It’s high time we turned our potential into tangible progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the world’s 13th largest.
- The Kaduna refinery was commissioned in 1980, making it over four decades old.
- Nigeria has the second-largest proven oil reserves in Africa, following Libya.
- Despite its vast oil resources, Nigeria’s refineries have a combined capacity utilisation of less than 15%.
- The Nigerian oil industry accounts for about 90% of the country’s export earnings and more than 60% of its total revenue.