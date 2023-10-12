Local Firms Secure 26 Oil Mining Licenses Amidst Divestments

In the past decade, Nigerian oil companies have successfully acquired approximately 26 oil mining licenses in the Niger Delta basin area.
This information was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, during the 2023 Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja.
Wabote highlighted that divestments, such as those planned by Shell and ExxonMobil, as well as Eni’s recent agreement with Oando Plc, are not inherently negative but rather provide an opportunity for local capacities and capabilities to be utilized in the upstream sector.
Wabote emphasized that divestments could bring about several opportunities, such as the injection of new capital, rejuvenation of divested assets, and an increase in crude oil production through technological investments by acquiring firms.
Additionally, they could create direct and indirect employment opportunities for indigenous companies and their service providers. He affirmed that the divestments demonstrate that Nigerians and indigenous companies have matured, possessing the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities to engage in the “big league”.
Editorial
Over the last decade, the acquisition of 26 oil mining licenses by Nigerian oil firms in the Niger Delta basin signals a pivotal moment in the nation’s oil and gas sector, showcasing the burgeoning capabilities of local companies amidst international divestments.
This development, while promising, propels us to reflect on the multifaceted implications of such acquisitions and the broader narrative of local participation in the oil and gas sector.
We, as a nation, must navigate through the complexities and opportunities presented by these acquisitions, ensuring that they are leveraged effectively to foster sustainable development, economic growth, and technological advancement within our nation.
The divestments, as highlighted by Engr. Simbi Wabote presents a myriad of opportunities, such as the injection of new capital and the rejuvenation of divested assets, which could catalyse economic growth and technological advancement within Nigeria.
It is paramount that we, as stakeholders in our nation’s future, ensure that these acquisitions are channelled effectively, fostering sustainable development and mutual benefit. The alignment of these acquisitions with our national development goals is crucial to ensuring that such engagements serve to enhance our economic trajectory and foster inclusive growth.
In navigating through the complexities of acquisitions, divestments, and the broader narrative of local participation in the oil and gas sector, we must remain steadfast in safeguarding our national interests, ensuring that investments are aligned with our developmental objectives and that they foster sustainable and inclusive growth.
The engagement with local and international stakeholders must be navigated with strategic foresight, ensuring that the acquisitions not only bolster our economic growth but also contribute towards the holistic development of our nation.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta, where the oil mining licenses have been acquired, is the largest wetland and has the largest sedimentary basin in Africa, with an estimated area of about 36,000 km².
- The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) was established in 2010 to promote the use of Nigerian companies and locally produced goods in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
- Shell, ExxonMobil, and Eni, mentioned in the divestments, are some of the largest oil and gas companies globally, with extensive operations and investments in various countries.
- Oando Plc, which has an agreement with Eni, is one of Africa’s largest integrated energy solutions providers with a proud history of working in the oil and gas sector.
- The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) is one of the 24 registered Senior Staff Associations in Nigeria. It is involved in various industrial actions to improve the working conditions of its members and other workers in the country.