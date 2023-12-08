NANS Calls on FG to Revamp Refineries and Halt Fuel Importation

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly appealed to the Federal Government, urging immediate action to repair the nation’s refineries. According to NANS, this move is crucial to ending Nigeria’s reliance on fuel importation, a practice they believe is detrimental to the economy and exacerbates the current forex crisis.
In a statement, NANS Senate President Elvis Ekundina emphasized that the continuous importation of petroleum products hinders Nigeria’s economic growth. He urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to take decisive steps in refurbishing the country’s refineries to achieve self-sufficiency in oil production.
The student body highlighted that functioning refineries in Nigeria could produce enough petroleum products to meet daily domestic consumption. NANS argued that fixing the refineries and ensuring their optimal operation is critical to resolving the energy crisis and the associated foreign exchange and naira challenges.
Ekundina pointed out that as an oil-producing nation, Nigeria should not have to import fuel if its refineries operate at total capacity. He suggested that having fully functional national refineries alongside the Dangote refinery would position Nigeria as a net exporter of refined petroleum products, stabilizing fuel prices.
Editorial
The call by the National Association of Nigerian Students for the Federal Government to repair and optimize the country’s refineries is a timely and pertinent one. Despite being one of the world’s leading oil producers, Nigeria’s continued dependence on fuel importation is an irony that has long plagued the nation’s economy. This reliance strains the country’s foreign exchange reserves, leaving it vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations.
Refurbishing Nigeria’s refineries is more than just an economic imperative; it’s a step towards self-reliance and stability. Functional refineries would ensure a steady domestic supply of petroleum products and reduce the cost of these commodities. This, in turn, would have a positive ripple effect on various sectors of the economy, from transportation to manufacturing.
However, revamping the refineries is a task that requires not just financial investment but also a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and sustainability. It calls for a holistic approach that includes adopting modern technology, ensuring effective management, and fostering a culture of maintenance and accountability.
This initiative should be part of a broader strategy to diversify the nation’s energy sources. While oil remains a crucial component of Nigeria’s economy, the future lies in a more diversified energy mix that includes renewable sources. This approach will provide energy security and position Nigeria as a leader in sustainable energy in the region.
As the government considers NANS’s call, engaging with all stakeholders, including the student body, industry experts, and international partners, to develop a comprehensive and viable plan for the nation’s oil sector is crucial. The goal should be to create a resilient and sustainable energy sector that supports Nigeria’s economic growth and development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it imports a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to underperforming refineries.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation responsible for developing, producing, and marketing petroleum products in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has four refineries located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri, but they have operated below capacity for many years due to maintenance issues and inefficiencies.
- The Dangote Refinery, under construction in Lagos, is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries, with a projected capacity to process about 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily.
- The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is a broad-based student organization that represents the interests of Nigerian students both domestically and internationally.