Navy Detains Tompolo’s Security Men Over Oil Theft; Firm Protests

The Nigerian Navy recently thwarted an alleged oil theft operation at Lekki Waters. They detained four individuals linked to the TANTITA Security Service during the operation.
This security firm is owned by Niger Delta ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, commonly known as Tompolo.
The arrest occurred near the Itolu community, Lekki. Locals had reported hearing gunshots, prompting the Navy’s intervention.
Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, Commander of NNS Beecroft, stated that the suspects were trying to steal a boat engine from a resident.
The suspects, dressed in black polo shirts with “TANTITA” inscribed, were found attempting to retrieve a dismantled outboard engine. The Navy also discovered a large wooden boat filled with tanks suspected to contain stolen crude oil.
However, TANTITA’s Ondo State Coordinator, Idowu Asonja, refuted the allegations. He claimed that their security personnel were pursuing the real culprits behind the oil theft.
Asonja also suggested that the Navy had been paid to protect the crude oil vessel.
Editorial
Oil Theft and Security: A Tangled Web in Nigeria’s Waters
The recent arrest of TANTITA Security Service personnel by the Nigerian Navy shines a spotlight on the complexities surrounding oil theft in Nigeria.
While the Navy’s actions seem justified in the face of potential economic sabotage, the counterclaims by TANTITA raise eyebrows.
Oil theft is a significant issue in Nigeria, with various official and unofficial entities allegedly involved. The incident at Lekki Waters is a microcosm of the nation’s more significant challenges in securing its oil assets.
TANTITA’s claims that the Navy had been paid to protect the vessel are serious. If true, it suggests a deep-seated corruption problem within the ranks of those meant to protect Nigeria’s interests.
An independent body must investigate these allegations thoroughly.
In essence, while the fight against oil theft is paramount, ensuring that those on the frontline are beyond reproach is equally vital.
The integrity of institutions like the Navy is crucial for Nigeria’s economic and security future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria loses billions of dollars annually due to oil theft.
- The Niger Delta region, rich in oil reserves, has been a hotspot for oil-related crimes for decades.
- TANTITA Security Service was awarded a contract in 2022 to protect oil pipelines, a decision that sparked controversy.
- The Nigerian Navy is pivotal in safeguarding maritime assets, including oil installations.
- Oil theft often involves a network of local and international actors, making it a complex issue.