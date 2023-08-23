NEITI Pushes for Oil, Mining Transparency in National Assembly

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has emotionally appealed to the National Assembly.
The call is for the legislative body to mandate oil, gas, mining companies and government agencies to be accountable for their proceeds and how these receipts are utilised.
Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, voiced this appeal in anticipation of the public unveiling of the NEITI 2021 financial audit report scheduled for September 5.
During a meeting with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) Director-General Dr Dasuki Arabi in Abuja, Orji emphasised the importance of the National Assembly’s role in scrutinising the report.
Orji highlighted the need for the National Assembly to initiate discussions on the report, aiming to hold non-compliant companies and agencies accountable.
He stated, “When we release this report, it will lay squarely on the door of the National Assembly. It is to study the report… and cause change to happen.”
Furthermore, Orji mentioned NEITI’s intention to collaborate with the National Assembly in disseminating the report and amending the 2007 NEITI Act.
He also expressed hope that the BPSR would support the National Assembly in remedying the findings of NEITI reports.
Editorial
Transparency and accountability in the extractive industries are paramount for a nation’s economic health and integrity.
NEITI’s call to the National Assembly underscores the urgency of ensuring that the oil, gas, and mining sectors operate transparently.
The extractive industries, historically prone to corruption due to their economic significance, require stringent oversight.
NEITI’s proactive approach to auditing and revealing discrepancies is a step in the right direction.
However, these efforts may not yield the desired results without legislative backing and enforcement.
The National Assembly’s role is pivotal.
By scrutinising the NEITI report and holding non-compliant entities accountable, the legislative body can ensure that the nation’s resources are managed judiciously.
This safeguards the nation’s wealth and instils public trust in these vital sectors.
Did You Know?
- NEITI is the national chapter of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), dedicated to promoting transparency in extractive industries.
- The extractive industries contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP, making transparency in this sector crucial for economic stability.
- NEITI’s efforts align with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms’ vision of creating a transparent and accountable public service.
- The 2007 NEITI Act provides the legal framework for promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive industries.
- NEITI’s audits play a crucial role in revealing discrepancies and ensuring that companies and agencies operate within the confines of the law.