Nigeria Achieves Record 1.35m Barrels/Day Oil Output in 2023

In September 2023, Nigeria’s crude oil production escalated to an unprecedented 1.35 million barrels per day, marking the country’s highest crude oil output so far this year.
According to the latest data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), obtained on Wednesday, the output for September was approximately 14% higher than the production in August 2023.
Specifically, the oil production (excluding condensates) was 1,346,562 barrels per day in September, indicating a 165,429 bpd increase compared to the 1,181,133 bpd produced in August.
The data further revealed that the crude oil production figures for January, February, and March were 1,266,659 bpd, 1,292,240bpd, and 1,266,737bpd respectively. Meanwhile, the outputs for April, May, June, and July were 1,004,392bpd, 1,189,332bpd, 1,260,928bpd, and 1,089,089bpd respectively.
Despite the Federal Government’s efforts to boost the country’s oil production, which is still below the approximately 1.8 million barrels per day quota approved for Nigeria by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, September’s production has been the highest recorded this year.
In related news, NUPRC’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, expressed optimism regarding the progression of Exxon Mobil’s asset sale to Seplat Energy during a discussion with Reuters on Wednesday at Africa Oil Week in Cape Town.
The regulator had previously declined to approve the $1.28bn sale last year, a deal considered crucial for attracting much-needed investment into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
Editorial
The surge in Nigeria’s crude oil production to 1.35 million barrels per day in September 2023 is a noteworthy achievement, yet it casts a spotlight on the broader challenges and opportunities within the nation’s oil sector.
The fact that this figure represents the highest output for the year underscores the persistent hurdles that have hampered our ability to maximise the potential of our abundant natural resources. We must navigate through the complexities of the global oil market, infrastructural deficits, and regulatory hurdles to sustainably harness our oil wealth.
We, as a society, must scrutinise the underlying factors that have historically constrained our oil production capabilities and address them with strategic and pragmatic solutions.
The government’s efforts to enhance production are commendable, yet such initiatives must be coupled with robust policies that ensure the equitable distribution of the accruing benefits amongst all Nigerians.
The regulatory challenges, as evidenced by the hurdles faced in Exxon Mobil’s asset sale to Seplat Energy, highlight the necessity for a regulatory framework that is conducive to investment while safeguarding national interests.
Amid these developments, we must also cast our gaze towards the future, recognising that the global energy landscape is evolving. The transition towards cleaner energy sources is gaining momentum globally, and Nigeria must strategically position itself to navigate through the impending shifts in global energy demand.
Thus, while we strive to optimise our oil production and revenue, it is paramount that we concurrently invest in diversifying our energy sector and economy, ensuring that we are well-positioned to thrive in the emerging global energy future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and was the 6th largest producer in the world as of 2021.
- The Niger Delta region is the primary oil-producing area in Nigeria, contributing the majority of the country’s crude oil output.
- The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was founded in Baghdad, Iraq, with the signing of an agreement in September 1960 by five countries namely the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. Nigeria joined OPEC in 1971.
- Nigeria has one of the largest natural gas reserves in Africa but has faced challenges in harnessing it for domestic use and export.
- The petroleum industry is crucial to Nigeria’s economy, contributing about 10% to the GDP and over 80% of total exports, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.