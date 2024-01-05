Nigerian Navy Accuses Oil Thieves of Orchestrating Media Smear Campaign

The Nigerian Navy has recently alleged that the recent media criticisms against it are orchestrated by individuals involved in crude oil theft who are on the verge of being apprehended. This statement comes amidst the Navy’s assertion of its harmonious working relationship with all maritime stakeholders in the country and beyond, countering contrary opinions.
The Navy’s response was prompted by accusations from the Ohaneze Think Tank, which claimed that naval personnel were obstructing the operations of private security agencies on waterways. In a letter to Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the group argued that instead of aiding the progress of salvaging the nation’s oil economy from saboteurs, the Navy was hindering the efforts of private pipeline security outfits.
Rear Admiral Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Nigerian Navy’s Director of Information, refuted these allegations. He emphasized the Navy’s role in combating oil theft and protecting the nation’s economic assets in collaboration with legitimate stakeholders. Ayo-Vaughan highlighted various operations and exercises conducted by the Navy, such as Operation Dakar Ta Dabarwo, Operation Calm Waters, and Operation Nchekwe Oshimili, to curb maritime criminalities, particularly oil theft.
Ayo-Vaughan dismissed the allegations as a distraction from the Navy’s intensified efforts against oil theft, which have increased oil production in the last six months. He assured that under Ogalla’s leadership, the Navy would not be swayed by these malicious and misguided propaganda efforts and would continue its constitutionally mandated roles in safeguarding the national economy.
Editorial:
The Nigerian Navy’s recent allegations of being targeted by a media smear campaign, purportedly funded by individuals involved in oil theft, is a concerning development that underscores the complex challenges faced in safeguarding our nation’s maritime resources. We are witnessing a scenario where the protectors of our national assets are being undermined by those they are fighting against.
This situation highlights the intricate and often hidden battles in the fight against oil theft, a scourge that has long plagued Nigeria’s economy. The Navy’s role in this battle is crucial, and any attempt to discredit their efforts undermines their work and threatens the security of our national resources.
The involvement of private security agencies in safeguarding our waterways and oil pipelines is a welcome development. Still, it must be done in collaboration with, and not in opposition to, the Nigerian Navy. The allegations by the Ohaneze Think Tank and the subsequent response from the Navy reveal a need for better coordination and communication among all stakeholders involved in maritime security.
As we navigate these turbulent waters, we must support our naval forces in their efforts to combat oil theft. The increase in oil production in the last six months is a testament to their effectiveness and dedication. Let us not be swayed by unverified accusations and instead focus on the larger goal of protecting our maritime assets for the prosperity of our nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth-largest in the world.
- The Nigerian Navy was established in 1956, initially as a part of the Royal Navy.
- Oil theft, often involving illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism, costs Nigeria billions of dollars annually.
- The Gulf of Guinea, off the coast of Nigeria, is considered one of the world’s most dangerous waters due to piracy and oil theft.
- The Nigerian Navy plays a crucial role in Operation Delta Safe, a joint task force aimed at combating militancy and protecting oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta region.