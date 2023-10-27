Nigeria’s Gas Revenue of $5bn Pales in Comparison, Highlights Shettima

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima expressed concerns over Nigeria’s gas earnings, which currently stands at about $5bn. He pointed out that this figure is considerably low, especially when juxtaposed with Egypt’s earnings from gas, despite Nigeria having significantly larger gas reserves.
Speaking at the 6th Valuechain Annual Lecture and Awards in Abuja, Shettima highlighted that Nigeria boasts over 200 trillion cubic feet of untapped gas resources, placing it 9th globally in terms of proven reserves. He emphasised the pivotal role of gas in the nation’s power supply, accounting for 80% of current power generation. This dominance is expected to continue and possibly increase by the end of the decade.
Represented by Sodiq Wanka, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy and Power Infrastructure, Shettima remarked:
“Today, Nigeria’s gas production earnings are around $5bn, a figure that’s 40% less than Egypt’s, even though Egypt has roughly 30% of Nigeria’s reserves.”
He further drew attention to the fact that Nigeria’s production-to-reserve ratio lags behind countries like Egypt, Algeria, and Malaysia. He also mentioned the challenges faced during the Russia-Ukraine war, where many nations sought Liquefied Natural Gas, while Nigeria’s primary LNG assets operated below capacity due to insufficient gas supply.
Shettima concluded by stressing the importance of midstream gas infrastructure, citing the growth around the Escravos-Lagos-Pipeline System as an example. He also expressed optimism about the near completion of the AKK pipeline.
Editorial:
The revelation by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima concerning Nigeria’s gas earnings is both alarming and thought-provoking. At Yohaig NG, we believe that Nigeria’s vast gas reserves present an untapped goldmine that could significantly boost the nation’s economy. The comparison with Egypt’s earnings, despite having a fraction of our reserves, underscores the need for introspection and strategic planning.
Gas is not just a resource; it’s a lifeline for our nation’s power sector. The potential of truly harnessing our gas reserves could revolutionise our power sector, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth. However, the current scenario paints a picture of missed opportunities and underutilisation.
The nation’s leadership must re-evaluate our strategies concerning gas exploration, production, and export. Collaborative efforts between the government and private sector can pave the way for innovative solutions. We must also invest in infrastructure, research, and technology to maximise our gas potential.
The future of Nigeria’s energy sector, and by extension its economy, hinges on making the right decisions today.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and ranks 10th globally.
- The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) is one of the world’s top suppliers of LNG.
- Gas flaring in Nigeria has been a significant environmental concern, with the country being one of the largest gas flarers globally.
- The AKK pipeline, when completed, will be a major gas infrastructure spanning over 600km.
- Nigeria’s gas sector has the potential to attract over $50 billion in investments over the next decade.