NNPC Chief Kyari Clarifies Refinery Goals in Senate Appearance

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, recently appeared before the Senate’s joint committee on appropriations, following a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the Senate. The summons was in response to Kyari’s previous absences from Senate committee meetings probing the expenditure of over 11 trillion naira on refinery maintenance between 2010 and 2023.
During the session, Kyari addressed questions regarding the potential impact of functional refineries on the pump price of petroleum. He clarified that while a reduction in pump prices might be possible, it is not the primary objective of the refineries. Instead, the focus is on maintaining energy security, with the expectation that Nigeria will become a net exporter of petroleum products in 2024.
Kyari also stated that no subsidy is charged to the federation. He highlighted the NNPC’s significant financial contributions, including 4.45 trillion naira in direct revenue to the federation through taxes, royalties, and dividends, and a 406 billion naira dividend payment to the Federal Government’s account since July 2023.
He further noted the lack of credible data for Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) consumption in Nigeria, attributing this to the absence of proper measurement instruments. The Senate Appropriation Committee, chaired by Senator Adeola Olamilekan, had directed Kyari to appear with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and present a list of companies operating with Oil Mining Licenses (OML) in Nigeria, along with their total daily production output.
Editorial
The appearance of NNPC’s Mele Kyari before the Senate committee underscores the critical role of transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria’s oil sector. Kyari’s clarification that the primary goal of the refineries is not to reduce petrol prices but to ensure energy security is a significant statement. It shifts the focus from short-term price adjustments to long-term strategic planning for the nation’s energy needs.
Kyari’s emphasis on Nigeria’s potential to become a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024 highlights an ambitious vision for the country’s oil sector. This goal, if achieved, could transform Nigeria’s position in the global energy market, providing substantial economic benefits and enhancing energy security.
However, the lack of credible data on PMS consumption in Nigeria is a concern. Accurate data is essential for effective planning and decision-making in the oil sector. The absence of such data could lead to inefficiencies and mismanagement of resources. It is imperative for the NNPC and relevant regulatory bodies to address this gap, ensuring that data collection and analysis are prioritized.
The NNPC’s financial contributions to the federation are commendable. However, these contributions must be matched with equal commitment to operational transparency and efficiency. The ongoing scrutiny of the NNPC’s expenditures, particularly in refinery maintenance, is a necessary step towards ensuring that public funds are used judiciously and that the oil sector operates in the best interest of the nation.
Kyari’s appearance before the Senate committee is a step towards greater accountability in Nigeria’s oil sector. It is crucial for the NNPC and other stakeholders to continue to engage with legislative bodies and the public, fostering a culture of transparency and responsible management in one of Nigeria’s most vital sectors.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in Africa and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
- The NNPC was established in 1977 to regulate and participate in the Nigerian petroleum industry.
- Nigeria’s refineries have been under scrutiny for underperformance and inefficiencies, leading to a reliance on imported petroleum products.
- The Petroleum Industry Bill, passed in 2021, aims to overhaul the regulatory framework of Nigeria’s oil industry.
- Nigeria’s oil sector contributes a significant portion to the nation’s GDP and government revenue, but it has also faced challenges such as oil theft and pipeline vandalism.