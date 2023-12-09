Kyari Appears Before Senate Says Refineries Not Created To Reduce Petrol Price

NNPC Chief Kyari Clarifies Refinery Goals in Senate Appearance

By / Oil Industry /

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, recently appeared before the Senate’s joint committee on appropriations, following a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the Senate. The summons was in response to Kyari’s previous absences from Senate committee meetings probing the expenditure of over 11 trillion naira on refinery maintenance between 2010 and 2023.

During the session, Kyari addressed questions regarding the potential impact of functional refineries on the pump price of petroleum. He clarified that while a reduction in pump prices might be possible, it is not the primary objective of the refineries. Instead, the focus is on maintaining energy security, with the expectation that Nigeria will become a net exporter of petroleum products in 2024.

Kyari also stated that no subsidy is charged to the federation. He highlighted the NNPC’s significant financial contributions, including 4.45 trillion naira in direct revenue to the federation through taxes, royalties, and dividends, and a 406 billion naira dividend payment to the Federal Government’s account since July 2023.

He further noted the lack of credible data for Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) consumption in Nigeria, attributing this to the absence of proper measurement instruments. The Senate Appropriation Committee, chaired by Senator Adeola Olamilekan, had directed Kyari to appear with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and present a list of companies operating with Oil Mining Licenses (OML) in Nigeria, along with their total daily production output.

Editorial

The appearance of NNPC’s Mele Kyari before the Senate committee underscores the critical role of transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria’s oil sector. Kyari’s clarification that the primary goal of the refineries is not to reduce petrol prices but to ensure energy security is a significant statement. It shifts the focus from short-term price adjustments to long-term strategic planning for the nation’s energy needs.

Kyari’s emphasis on Nigeria’s potential to become a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024 highlights an ambitious vision for the country’s oil sector. This goal, if achieved, could transform Nigeria’s position in the global energy market, providing substantial economic benefits and enhancing energy security.

However, the lack of credible data on PMS consumption in Nigeria is a concern. Accurate data is essential for effective planning and decision-making in the oil sector. The absence of such data could lead to inefficiencies and mismanagement of resources. It is imperative for the NNPC and relevant regulatory bodies to address this gap, ensuring that data collection and analysis are prioritized.

The NNPC’s financial contributions to the federation are commendable. However, these contributions must be matched with equal commitment to operational transparency and efficiency. The ongoing scrutiny of the NNPC’s expenditures, particularly in refinery maintenance, is a necessary step towards ensuring that public funds are used judiciously and that the oil sector operates in the best interest of the nation.

Kyari’s appearance before the Senate committee is a step towards greater accountability in Nigeria’s oil sector. It is crucial for the NNPC and other stakeholders to continue to engage with legislative bodies and the public, fostering a culture of transparency and responsible management in one of Nigeria’s most vital sectors.

Kyari was summoned by the Senate following concerns over his previous absences from committee meetings. These meetings were critical, as they focused on probing the expenditure of over 11 trillion naira on the turnaround maintenance of refineries in Nigeria from 2010 to 2023. The Senate’s decision to issue a 24-hour ultimatum underscored the urgency and importance of his testimony.

Key Points Addressed

  1. Refinery Maintenance and Expenditure: One of the primary concerns was the substantial expenditure on refinery maintenance over the years, which had not translated into expected results. The Senate sought clarity on how these funds were utilized and the tangible outcomes of such investments.
  2. Impact on Petroleum Prices: Kyari addressed questions about the potential impact of functional refineries on Nigeria’s petroleum prices. He clarified that while operational refineries might influence prices, the primary goal was not to reduce petrol prices but to ensure energy security and efficiency in the sector.
  3. Energy Security and Export Potential: Kyari emphasized the NNPC’s focus on energy security. He projected that Nigeria would become a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024, a significant shift that could have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy and energy landscape.
  4. Financial Contributions and Subsidies: Kyari highlighted the NNPC’s financial contributions to the federation, including taxes, royalties, and dividends. He also addressed the issue of subsidies, stating that no subsidy was charged to the federation, which has been a topic of public interest and debate in Nigeria.
  5. Data and Transparency Issues: The lack of credible data on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) consumption in Nigeria was a critical issue raised. Kyari’s acknowledgment of this data gap pointed to a need for improved data collection and transparency in the oil sector.

Implications and Public Response

Kyari’s appearance and statements before the Senate committee were significant for several reasons:

  1. Demand for Transparency: His testimony came at a time when there is a growing public demand for transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria’s oil resources.
  2. Policy and Operational Scrutiny: The session provided a platform for the Senate to scrutinize the policies and operations of the NNPC, particularly concerning refinery maintenance and the overall management of the oil sector.
  3. Public Interest: The issues discussed were of great public interest, especially regarding how the NNPC’s operations and strategies impact the economy and everyday life in Nigeria.
  4. Future of Nigeria’s Oil Sector: The discussions hinted at the future direction of Nigeria’s oil sector, especially the country’s potential to transition from an importer to an exporter of petroleum products.

Kyari’s appearance before the Senate was a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to reform its oil sector. It highlighted the complexities and challenges in managing one of the country’s most vital resources and underscored the need for continued oversight, transparency, and strategic planning in the sector.

Did You Know?

  1. Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in Africa and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
  2. The NNPC was established in 1977 to regulate and participate in the Nigerian petroleum industry.
  3. Nigeria’s refineries have been under scrutiny for underperformance and inefficiencies, leading to a reliance on imported petroleum products.
  4. The Petroleum Industry Bill, passed in 2021, aims to overhaul the regulatory framework of Nigeria’s oil industry.
  5. Nigeria’s oil sector contributes a significant portion to the nation’s GDP and government revenue, but it has also faced challenges such as oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

 

