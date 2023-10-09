Nnpc Foresees Nigeria As Petroleum Products Exporter In 2024

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has projected that Nigeria will transition into a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024.
Speaking at the PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit 2023 in Abuja, Kyari emphasised that Nigeria, as a resource-dependent country, should not be exporting 100% of its crude, which is the current practice.
He stated:
“Today, we export 100 per cent of our productions, no resource-dependent country does this and that is why we must deliver on our mandate.”
Kyari refrained from providing specific details but assured that the transformation would be evident and that the country would have sufficient volumes for domestic use and export.
He clarified that refining crude oil domestically would not necessarily reduce the local price of petrol, which is influenced by international pricing.
The government has been working towards reviving moribund refineries and expects the Port Harcourt Refinery to be operational by December, while the Dangote Refinery is also anticipated to commence production soon.
Editorial
The assertion by the NNPC that Nigeria will become a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024 is a bold and optimistic projection, especially considering the nation’s historical challenges with refining capacity and the management of its petroleum resources.
The potential shift from being a net importer to an exporter of refined petroleum products could signify a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic trajectory, potentially stabilising fuel prices and generating foreign exchange revenues.
However, the pathway to achieving this laudable objective is fraught with complexities, including ensuring the operational efficiency of refineries, managing the logistics of petroleum product distribution, and navigating the global oil market dynamics.
These projections must be underpinned by a robust and feasible strategy that addresses the myriad of challenges inherent in the oil and gas sector.
The government and relevant stakeholders must engage in a transparent and inclusive dialogue to formulate policies and strategies that will facilitate this transition, ensuring that it is sustainable and beneficial to the nation’s economy.
It is also crucial to consider the socio-economic implications of this transition, ensuring that it translates to improved livelihoods and economic stability for Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in Africa and has some of the largest natural gas reserves on the continent.
- Despite being a major oil producer, Nigeria has historically imported a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to limited refining capacity.
- The Dangote Refinery, located in Lagos State, is one of the largest refineries in the world and is expected to significantly boost Nigeria’s refining capacity once operational.
- The Port Harcourt Refinery, which is expected to be operational by December, is one of Nigeria’s major refineries and has been under rehabilitation for several years.
- The NNPC plays a pivotal role in the Nigerian oil sector, overseeing the exploration, production, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum products.