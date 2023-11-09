NNPC Ltd Debuts ‘Nembe’ Crude, Ships 1.9M Barrels

NNPC Ltd has made a significant stride in the petroleum sector by introducing a new crude oil grade named ‘Nembe’. The company proudly announced its inaugural shipment in October, which consisted of two consignments, each containing 950,000 barrels. This new development was shared by Maryamu Idris, the executive director of crude and condensate at NNPC Trading, during the Argus European Crude conference in London.
According to a Reuters report, the first batches of Nembe crude were sold to France and the Netherlands. Nembe, a distillate-rich grade akin to Forcados, Bonga, and Egina, is a low-sulphur variant that fetches a premium over the global Brent benchmark. It is particularly appealing to European refiners, positioning it as a strong competitor against Brazilian and Azeri crude grades.
Currently, Nembe’s production hovers around 50,000 barrels per day.
However, NNPC Ltd has set ambitious targets, aiming to boost production to 80,000 barrels per day by the first quarter of the next year and reach 150,000 barrels per day by the beginning of 2025. This initiative is part of Nigeria’s broader efforts to recover its crude oil production, which has seen a rise from a low of 900,000 barrels per day last September to 1.3 million barrels per day recently.
Editorial
The launch of the Nembe crude oil grade by NNPC Ltd is a testament to Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to revitalise its oil industry and enhance its standing in the global market. The successful shipment of 1.9 million barrels is not just a commercial milestone; it signals the potential for increased revenue and economic stability for the country.
The strategic positioning of Nembe crude, with its low sulphur content and appeal to European markets, could open new avenues for trade and strengthen Nigeria’s economic ties with key international partners.
However, the ambitious production goals set by NNPC Ltd will require sustained investment and technological advancement to ensure that the targets are met without compromising environmental standards.
Did You Know?
- Low-sulphur crude oil, such as Nembe, is in high demand due to stricter global regulations on sulphur emissions from fuels.
- The global Brent benchmark is a trading classification of sweet light crude oil that serves as a major trading classification of crude oil.
- Nigeria’s oil industry has faced challenges such as pipeline vandalism, theft, and regulatory uncertainties, which have impacted production and investment.
- The increase in crude oil production capacity is crucial for Nigeria as oil revenues constitute a significant portion of the national budget.
- Investments in the oil sector, particularly in exploration and production, are vital for Nigeria to reach its goal of 3 million barrels per day by 2027, as highlighted by industry experts.