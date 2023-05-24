NNPC Reinitiates Oil Drilling Activities in Borno After 1995 Halt

Article Summary
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd resumes oil drilling at the Wadi-B located in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State after a halt in 1995 due to limited commercial viability of findings.
- NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, announces the resumption, emphasising the company’s goal to eradicate energy poverty and boost prosperity.
- Kyari anticipates the drilling to have a positive environmental impact by reducing deforestation caused by the lack of access to clean cooking fuel.
News Story
After nearly three decades of hiatus, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) has recommenced its oil drilling operations in the Wadi-B area in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State. The drilling activities were halted in 1995 as the success rate was minimal, and the findings were deemed non-commercially viable.
NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, announced the resumption of drilling activities yesterday. During the Presidential flag-off of the Wadi-B drilling campaign, led by President Muhammadu Buhari in Borno State, Kyari expressed the company’s aspirations to usher in prosperity and eradicate the pervasive energy poverty currently challenging Africa’s largest economy.
“We understood very clearly that we need to understand the basin very well. We need to have a different approach to exploration activities in this very basin and that is why NNPC and our partners, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the current Upstream Regulatory Commission decided to embark on a massive revaluation of all the frontier basins in the country,” said Kyari.
According to Kyari, the revaluation process has yielded valuable insights, especially the understanding of Nigeria’s rift system, which has led to successful outcomes in the Kolmani Area. The knowledge gained has also facilitated mobilisation to Nasarawa State, where drilling activity is now underway, and an improved understanding of the geological basin of the Chad Basin.
Confident in the success of this renewed campaign, Kyari believes that the ultimate objective of increasing the country’s reserves and creating opportunities around will be achieved.
Furthermore, he anticipates the drilling operations will counteract deforestation, a significant issue in Nigeria caused by the lack of access to clean cooking gas.
“Where ever we find crude oil, we will consider the concept of integrated production and conversion so that value can be created very quickly. We know for sure that 70 per cent of our population doesn’t have access to clean cooking fuel and that is why you are seeing the effects of deforestation which is most pronounced in this part of the country,” Kyari added.
Editorial
Reviving Oil Exploration in Borno: A Beacon of Hope
The resumption of oil drilling in Borno’s Wadi-B region by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) is a welcome development, promising to boost Nigeria’s oil reserves and help curb energy poverty and the associated environmental impacts.
The initiative offers hope in a country where most people lack access to clean cooking fuel.
However, it also highlights the urgent need for a sustainable approach to energy sourcing. It’s crucial to ensure that further exploitation of natural resources does not lead to environmental degradation or perpetuate dependence on fossil fuels.
Ultimately, while the NNPC’s commitment to reviving oil exploration is commendable, Nigeria’s path to sustainable energy security will require a multifaceted approach, encompassing renewable energy investments, energy efficiency measures, and concerted efforts to mitigate the environmental impacts of energy production.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is Nigeria’s oil corporation, through which the federal government of Nigeria regulates and participates in the country’s petroleum industry.
- Mele Kyari has been the Group Managing Director of the NNPC since 2019.