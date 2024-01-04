NNPCL Confirms No Increase in Petrol Prices, Counters Rumours

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) made a clear statement on Wednesday, assuring that there will be no increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. In a statement, Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, urged Nigerians to ignore any rumours suggesting a potential hike in petrol prices. The company emphasised that there was no need for panic buying, reassuring the public of the stable cost of petrol.
In the statement, NNPCL stated, “NNPC Ltd assures the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol. NNPC Ltd urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price. Motorists nationwide are advised against panic buying, as PMS is available nationwide.”
This announcement came amidst concerns raised by some Nigerians following claims by oil marketers that, without subsidy, the cost of petrol could reach around N1,200/litre, considering international pricing. However, NNPCL maintained that there was no longer a subsidy on petrol, and it was fully covering the costs of importing PMS into Nigeria. NNPCL remains the sole importer of petrol in the country.
Editorial:
As observers of Nigeria’s energy sector, we find the recent announcement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reassuring and indicative of a larger narrative. The decision to maintain petrol prices amidst global economic fluctuations speaks volumes about the company’s commitment to economic stability and consumer welfare. It’s a move that alleviates immediate public concerns and reflects a deeper understanding of the intricate balance between fuel pricing and national economic health.
The assurance from NNPCL comes at a crucial time. In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly, the company’s proactive approach to addressing and dispelling rumours is commendable. It’s a strategy that maintains market stability and fosters a sense of trust and reliability among consumers. This approach, focusing on clear communication and transparency, should be a model for other sectors in Nigeria.
The stance taken by NNPCL against panic buying is a testament to their confidence in the robustness of Nigeria’s fuel supply chain. It reassures the public of the company’s capability to manage and navigate the complexities of global oil markets. This is crucial for a country like Nigeria, where fuel is not just a commodity but a lifeline that powers the economy and daily life.
We see a resilience and strategic foresight narrative in reflecting on these developments. NNPCL’s actions are about controlling prices and instilling confidence in a nation’s ability to manage its resources effectively. This narrative should resonate across sectors, inspiring a collective effort towards sustainable economic growth and stability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it imports a significant portion of its refined petroleum products due to underutilisation of its refineries.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was rebranded as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in 2021, shifting towards a more commercially driven approach.
- Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, is Nigeria’s most widely used fuel, powering most vehicles.
- Nigeria’s fuel subsidy program has been intensely debated and scrutinised, with concerns over its sustainability and impact on the national budget.
- The global oil market’s volatility often significantly impacts Nigeria’s economy, given its reliance on oil exports for a substantial portion of its revenue.