NNPCL Directs Marketers on New Fuel Pricing and Refund Procedures

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has recently published a guideline for oil marketers defining the new prices for petroleum products. This directive comes a fortnight after the Federal Government confirmed the cessation of fuel subsidies.
In an official circular distributed on Sunday and obtained by The PUNCH, NNPCL Retail urged marketers to consolidate their pre-existing orders, still under the old fuel pricing, to purchase a 45 million litres petrol truck.
Before the market deregulation, marketers typically ordered a petrol truck for roughly N7.7m.
However, the newly released circular advises marketers who might have ordered three trucks at N7.5m (N171/litre old price) to merge their orders or request a refund.
“Following the complete deregulation of PMS, NNPC Retail has made certain options available to customers in an effort to mitigate the burden of additional cash flow requirements: Marketers now have the chance to consolidate pre-paid self-owned tickets for new ones in line with the adjusted price. Those interested can liaise with their respective NRL Depot Representative for assistance with initiating this option,” read part of the NNPCL Retail memo.
The memo also discussed an option for cash refunds for those who choose it, requiring an official request addressed to the MD NNPC Retail with the necessary evidence of payment and order details.
Mike Osatuyi, the Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, pointed out the challenges some marketers may face in raising the considerable funds necessary to order petroleum products.
“The price difference is significant, and most simply cannot afford it. Therefore, we may see marketers ordering a quarter or half truck, similar to the procedure for diesel,” Osatuy stated.
According to Osatuyi, the daily consumption of petrol, currently estimated at 66 million litres, could fall as low as 30 million litres in light of these changes.
This supports the assertion of a former Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Tunji Oyebanji, who stated that removing fuel subsidies would bring Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption to light.
Oyebanji also forecasted an industry shift due to the price increase by NNPCL, predicting a wave of smaller downstream companies closing down or being absorbed by larger ones.
Editorial
NNPCL’s Directive: A Move Towards a Market-Driven Economy?
The fresh directive from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) regarding new fuel pricing and refund procedures unveils a complex issue. The transition from government-regulated fuel prices to a market-driven model is undoubtedly a monumental change.
It is crucial to first address the view held by many that removing fuel subsidies is a regressive step, making fuel unaffordable for many and affecting the cost of living.
Industry stakeholders, such as Mike Osatuyi of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, have voiced concern over the affordability of new prices, implying that it may create barriers to access for many marketers.
Indeed, such concerns are justified. The considerable increase in fuel prices can burden marketers and end consumers. This, in turn, could result in a reduction in the volume of daily petrol consumption.
However, let’s delve into the merits of this policy change.
Tunji Oyebanji, a former Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, has asserted that ending fuel subsidies will eliminate smuggling and bring transparency to Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption.
Moreover, he predicts that smaller downstream companies will be absorbed by bigger ones, potentially leading to more robust, efficient companies dominating the market.
To tackle the challenges oil marketers face, it’s suggested that the government provide low-interest loans or grants to smaller businesses struggling to adjust to the new pricing regime.
Additionally, the NNPCL could offer phased pricing plans for marketers, allowing them to adapt to the new regime gradually.
It’s also essential that the NNPCL ensures clear communication and education regarding these changes, particularly about refund procedures and the option to consolidate old orders.
This will enable marketers to make informed decisions and mitigate potential financial burdens.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa.
- In 2020 Nigeria’s crude oil production was about 1.48 million barrels daily.
- Nigeria has approximately 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.
- The oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- Nigeria has one of the world’s lowest net per capita oil consumption rates, approximately 0.29 barrels per day per 1,000 people in 2020.
