NNPCL Restarts Forcados, Upping Crude Production by 350K Barrels Daily

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reignited hopes for a surge in crude oil production. Nigeria’s crude oil output is set to increase by 350,000 barrels daily.
This uptick is attributed to NNPCL’s decision to recommence operations at the Forcados Terminal. Consequently, the NNPC edges closer to its August aim of achieving a 1.8 million barrel per day oil projection.
This positive turn of events follows a month-long halt in the Trans Niger Pipelines System, necessitated by repairs at the Aleto section and a leak in the Forcados export terminal’s loading systems. Both terminals fall under the operational purview of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
Notably, Forcados exports, slated to transport approximately 225,000 barrels daily in July, were paused on July 12 due to detected leaks at a single buoy mooring during oil loading onto a vessel.
The online news outlet, The Whistler, cites an NNPCL insider who disclosed that terminal injections were scaled down post this report, though no force majeure was declared. Collaborative investigations pinpointed the suspension’s cause, involving multiple stakeholders, including the NNPCL Upstream Unit, SPDC, and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.
This disruption in Forcados loadings reportedly postponed around 250,000 barrels daily, impacting Nigeria’s OPEC crude oil output for July.
Furthermore, the Trans Niger Pipeline system faced a shutdown due to a spill near Eleme, Rivers State. This pipeline, with a capacity of 180,000 barrels daily, is one of two channels for exporting Bonny Light crude.
Its outage led to a moratorium exceeding 120,000 barrels daily from Nigeria. Reports indicate that combined deferments from both Bonny and Forcados terminals surpassed 350,000 barrels daily.
Such setbacks significantly influenced Nigeria’s crude oil production levels, which stood at 1.29 million bpd in July, per the latest data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.
Editorial:
The decision by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to resume operations at the Forcados Terminal is a commendable step towards bolstering Nigeria’s crude oil production. The nation’s reliance on crude oil as a primary revenue source is undeniable.
Thus, any disruption, be it due to technical glitches or external factors, can have ripple effects on the economy. The recent setbacks, including the Trans Niger Pipelines System’s halt and the Forcados export terminal’s leak, underscore the need for robust infrastructure and proactive maintenance.
While critics might argue that Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil is a vulnerability, it’s essential to acknowledge the sector’s significance in the nation’s economic framework. However, the recent challenges also highlight the importance of diversifying the economy and reducing sole reliance on oil.
Nigeria can safeguard its economic interests by investing in alternative sectors and ensuring that infrastructure is regularly updated and maintained.
The government and relevant stakeholders must take proactive measures to prevent such disruptions in the future. Regular audits, infrastructure upgrades, and collaborative efforts between agencies can ensure smooth operations.
Moreover, diversifying the nation’s revenue sources can provide a cushion against global oil market volatilities.
Did You Know?
- The Forcados Terminal is crucial to Nigeria’s crude oil production infrastructure.
- Like Forcados, a single buoy mooring is a floating loading facility that allows large tankers to dock offshore and offload cargo.
- The Trans Niger Pipeline system is one of the two conduits to export Bonny Light crude, a prominent Nigerian crude oil.
- Due to multiple disruptions, Nigeria’s crude oil production levels were affected in July, recording 1.29 million bpd.
- The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission monitors and reports the nation’s crude oil production levels.