NNPCL Targets End of Fuel Imports by 2024, Eyes N4.5tn Revenue

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced its plan to cease the importation of refined petroleum products by December 2024. This ambitious goal aligns with the expected operational status of all the country’s refineries by that time. The Group Chief Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, shared these insights during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.
Kyari revealed that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, under NNPCL’s management, is set to be completed by December 2023. This development is part of a broader strategy to boost the national oil firm’s revenue to N4.5tn by the end of 2023.
The readiness of the Port Harcourt refinery, confirmed by oil marketers, indicates that its operations could commence as early as January 2024. This move is expected to significantly reduce the prices of refined petroleum products in Nigeria.
Kyari emphasized that the combined efforts of rehabilitating existing refineries, the contributions of small-scale refineries, and the upcoming Dangote refinery will position Nigeria as a net exporter of petroleum products by the end of 2024. He also attributed the inactivity of refineries in previous years to the petroleum subsidy, noting that its removal has attracted considerable private-sector investments.
The NNPCL’s commitment to this timeline is a response to the country’s heavy reliance on imported fuel, which has been a significant economic burden. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority reported that between June 1 and June 28, 2023, the total petrol consumption in Nigeria was 1.36 billion litres, with an average daily consumption of 48.43 million litres.
The commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt refinery is seen as a crucial step in reducing the nation’s dependence on imported fuel, saving foreign exchange, and stabilizing the domestic fuel market.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) announcement to end fuel importation by December 2024 as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic landscape. This decision reflects a strategic shift towards self-reliance in energy resources, which is essential for the nation’s economic stability and growth.
The rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company and the projected operational status of other refineries mark a significant turnaround in Nigeria’s approach to managing its petroleum resources. For too long, the paradox of a major oil-producing country heavily reliant on imported fuel has been a point of national concern. The move towards refining petroleum products domestically is not only economically prudent but also a step towards enhancing national security.
The anticipated increase in revenue to N4.5tn by the end of 2023 underscores the potential economic benefits of this initiative. By reducing the financial drain caused by fuel importation, Nigeria can redirect resources towards other critical sectors, fostering overall economic development.
However, the success of this ambitious plan hinges on effective management and the timely completion of refinery rehabilitations. It is imperative that NNPCL adheres to its timelines and ensures the operational efficiency of these refineries. The role of private-sector investments, as highlighted by Kyari, will also be crucial in achieving these goals.
The cessation of fuel importation by 2024 represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards economic self-sufficiency. It is a bold step that, if successfully implemented, could transform the nation’s economic landscape and set a precedent for other oil-producing countries.
Did You Know?
- NNPCL’s Evolution: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited transitioned from a state corporation to a limited liability company in 2021, marking a significant shift in its operational structure.
- Refinery Capacity: Nigeria has four major refineries with a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day, yet they have operated below capacity for years.
- Fuel Subsidy Impact: The fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with significant implications for the national budget and fuel pricing.
- Dangote Refinery: The upcoming Dangote Refinery, expected to be Africa’s largest oil refinery, will significantly impact Nigeria’s petroleum sector.
- Petroleum Export: Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in Africa and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).