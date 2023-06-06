NNPCL Terminates Crude Oil Swap, Invites Private Petrol Importers – Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) has announced the phase-out of its crude oil swap contracts with marketers. According to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, this move signifies a switch to cash transactions for petroleum imports.
The information was made public in a recent interview with Reuters, where Kyari revealed that private firms might commence petrol imports before the end of June.
It’s important to remember that NNPCL has been operating under Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) contracts since 2016. These contracts allowed the company to supply monthly crude oil on a Free on Board (FOB) basis to suppliers, who in turn would deliver petroleum products of Nigerian standard specification to NNPC on a Delivered at Place (DAP) basis at designated safe ports in Nigeria.
However, following President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration speech announcing the end of the fuel subsidy, the House of Representatives ordered the immediate suspension of all DSDP contracts.
Kyari mentioned, “In the last four months, we practically terminated all DSDP contracts. And we now have an arm’s length process where we can pay cash for the imports.”
This marks the first instance of NNPC publicly declaring the termination of crude swap contracts. By importing less gasoline as private companies take over the bulk, NNPC can pay for its purchases in cash.
Kyari further suggested that the apparent end to NNPCL’s monopoly on petrol distribution supplies would lead to healthy competition from private firms in the supply of petroleum products.
Addressing Nigeria’s inability to meet its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil quota of 1.742 million barrels per day due to widespread oil theft and illegal refining, Kyari confirmed that measures were being implemented to alleviate this persistent issue.
Editorial
NNPCL’s New Path: Ending Crude Oil Swaps
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) has begun discontinuing its crude oil swap contracts, a significant shift in how the company operates and conducts business with marketers. Private firms are expected to play a more significant role in petrol imports by the end of June, signalling a potential end to NNPCL’s monopoly on petrol distribution supplies.
It’s important to acknowledge the context behind this change. President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration speech marked the cessation of the fuel subsidy, leading to the suspension of Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) contracts. While this practice might have offered certain benefits, the termination of these contracts and the move to a cash-based system for petroleum imports could offer more transparency.
However, this comes with challenges. The change could lead to potential supply chain disruptions, a rise in petrol prices, and an influx of new players in the market, some of whom may not have the requisite experience.
That said, this shift offers an opportunity for healthy competition, with private firms stepping in to fill the gap. The prospect of competition could drive innovation, increase efficiency, and ultimately benefit consumers.
The Nigerian government and NNPCL should ensure that this transition is carefully managed. Strict regulations and monitoring should be in place to maintain market integrity, prevent price-gouging and ensure the continuous supply of petrol to Nigerians. The government should also provide support and incentives to these new players to ease their entry into the market.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s oil and gas industry contributes around 10% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in the world and a significant exporter within OPEC.
- The Nigerian oil industry employs over 65,000 people.
- Nigeria’s oil reserves are estimated at 37 billion barrels.
- In 2020, Nigeria produced approximately 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.
