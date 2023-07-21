NNPCL, UTM Offshore Collaborate for Nigeria’s First Floating Gas Plant

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and UTM Offshore Limited have inked a Heads of Terms agreement, marking a significant step towards constructing Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project.
The project aims to produce 1.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually.
UTM Offshore, a Nigerian marine and services group, had previously signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Export-Import Bank in December 2021. This agreement was to raise $2bn to develop this groundbreaking FLNG project.
NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, supported the project during the agreement signing in Abuja. He described the initiative as a ‘must-do’ for Nigeria and assured that the oil company is prepared to secure gas feedstock for the project.
Julius Rone, the Group Managing Director of UTM Offshore, expressed his delight at the partnership with NNPCL. He highlighted the agreement as a milestone demonstrating local companies’ ability to collaborate with global energy conglomerates to stimulate growth in Nigeria’s energy sector.
Rone further explained that the facility would significantly reduce gas flaring, supporting Nigeria’s commitment to lower carbon emissions. He added that the project would generate over 7,000 job opportunities, contributing to the nation’s economic growth and development.
Mohammed Ahmed, the Executive Vice President of Gas, Power and New Energy at NNPCL, stated that the project aligns with the company’s objectives of ensuring energy availability, affordability, and sustainability.
He also noted that it would generate revenue through exports.
Editorial
The agreement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and UTM Offshore Limited to construct Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating Liquefied Natural Gas project is a significant step forward for the country’s energy sector.
This project aligns with the nation’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promises to create over 7,000 job opportunities, contributing to economic growth and development.
While the project’s potential benefits are clear, ensuring its implementation is carried out responsibly and sustainably is crucial. The project should adhere to the highest environmental standards to minimise potential negative impacts.
Furthermore, the promised job opportunities should be fairly distributed to ensure that all sections of society can benefit from this development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and ranks among the top ten globally.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is the state oil corporation responsible for the exploration and production of petroleum in Nigeria.
- Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) technology allows for natural gas extraction, liquefaction, and storage at sea.
- FLNG projects can significantly reduce gas flaring, a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions.
- The development of FLNG technology has opened up new opportunities for gas reserves that were previously uneconomical to develop.
