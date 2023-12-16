NOGASA Inaugurates Akwa Ibom Executives, Vows to Enhance Gas Supply

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has officially inaugurated its Executive Council in Akwa Ibom State, marking a significant step in managing and distributing oil and gas in the region. The new state leadership, led by Dr Sam Osung, is committed to collaborating with the state government and security agencies to combat petroleum-related crimes and foster a conducive environment for legitimate business operations.
During the inauguration, NOGASA’s National President, Mr. Benneth Korie, expressed confidence that this development would positively impact the supply and distribution chain of petroleum products in Akwa Ibom State. He emphasized the critical role of petroleum products in the Nigerian economy and the responsibility of marketers to provide quality service without compromise.
The State Council of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, led by Mr. Udeme Eset, was also inaugurated. Dr. Billy Harry, the National President, highlighted the significance of this joint inauguration, describing it as a historic moment in the history of both organizations. He stressed the importance of collaboration between the two groups to address challenges in the sector and work towards making petroleum products affordable for the common man.
Dr. Sam Osung, the newly appointed State Chairman of NOGASA, pledged to create an enabling environment for legitimate businesses. He expressed his commitment to work passionately and determinedly, partnering with various stakeholders to ensure regularity within the downstream supply and distribution chain.
Editorial
The inauguration of NOGASA’s Executive Council in Akwa Ibom State represents a pivotal moment in the oil and gas sector’s journey towards efficiency and ethical practices. This initiative is a promising step towards addressing the perennial challenges plaguing Nigeria’s petroleum distribution system.
The collaboration between NOGASA and the State Council of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria is commendable. It signifies a unified effort to tackle issues such as petroleum-related crimes, irregularities in distribution, and the high cost of petroleum products. Such partnerships are essential in creating a more transparent, efficient, and consumer-friendly oil and gas sector.
The commitment of these organizations to work with the state government and security agencies is a testament to their understanding of the multifaceted nature of the challenges in the sector. It is a move that goes beyond mere business interests and delves into social responsibility and national development.
As we observe these developments, it is crucial to recognize the importance of ethical leadership and collaborative efforts in transforming industries. The actions of NOGASA and its partners should serve as a model for other sectors, demonstrating how concerted efforts can significantly improve service delivery and public trust.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom State is one of Nigeria’s largest oil-producing states, contributing significantly to the nation’s oil output.
- NOGASA plays a crucial role in regulating and standardizing the distribution of oil and gas products in Nigeria.
- The collaboration between stakeholders in the oil and gas sector is vital for addressing issues like fuel scarcity and price fluctuations.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the 12th largest globally.
- The oil and gas sector significantly contributes to Nigeria’s GDP and government revenue, making its efficient management critical for its economy.