NULGE Advocates for Licensing Rather Than Demolishing Illegal Refineries

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has urged the Federal Government to reconsider its approach towards the refining sites in the Niger Delta, labelled as “illegal.” During a press conference concluding its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, NULGE President Ambali Olatunji called on President Bola Tinubu to instruct the Nigerian Navy to halt the destruction of these sites. Olatunji argued that demolishing these refineries does not benefit the nation’s oil and gas sector or the Nigerian populace. Instead, he proposed that these sites be formally licensed and taxed, generating revenue and creating employment opportunities.
Further emphasizing the potential in the sector, Olatunji advocated for the licensing of more modular refineries capable of processing crude oil, especially as multinational companies exit Nigeria. This move, he suggested, would mitigate the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal by bolstering local production capabilities. Additionally, Olatunji appealed for a resolution on an acceptable minimum wage for workers and recommended the implementation of community policing by local governments to enhance security within their jurisdictions.
Editorial:
The call by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees to license rather than destroy illegal refineries in the Niger Delta is a poignant reminder of the need for innovative and sustainable solutions in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. This approach challenges the traditional punitive measures against illegal refining activities and opens a dialogue on harnessing potential economic benefits in a regulated manner.
Licensing these refineries could catalyze economic growth, providing a structured pathway for integrating informal sectors into the national economy. It represents a shift towards recognizing and leveraging the ingenuity and resourcefulness within local communities, transforming potential sources of conflict into opportunities for collaboration and development.
As Nigeria grapples with the dual challenges of economic diversification and energy security, the proposal to encourage local refining capabilities through modular refineries is timely. It underscores the importance of self-reliance in energy production and the potential to reduce the economic strain caused by fuel subsidy removal.
This moment calls for a balanced approach that aligns economic development with environmental and social governance. Nigeria can achieve a more resilient and sustainable energy sector by fostering a regulatory environment that encourages local refining investment. The government’s role in facilitating this transition through supportive policies and incentives is crucial for realizing the full potential of local refining capacities.
Let this proposal spark a broader conversation on economic empowerment and environmental sustainability. It is an opportunity to redefine the narrative around Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, from exploitation and environmental degradation to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has struggled with illegal oil refining, causing significant environmental damage and economic losses.
- Modular refineries are smaller, more flexible, and can be built quickly to begin processing crude oil, offering a viable solution for local production needs.
- The Niger Delta region, rich in oil, has been at the centre of environmental and social conflicts due to oil exploitation and associated environmental degradation.
- Community policing, as advocated by NULGE, emphasizes the importance of local solutions to security challenges, promoting a collaborative approach between law enforcement and community members.
- The economic policies surrounding the oil and gas sector, including fuel subsidy removal, have profound implications for Nigeria’s economy and its citizens’ livelihoods.