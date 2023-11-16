Oando and Afreximbank Seal Monumental $800M Oil Industry Deal

Oando Plc has entered into a significant $800 million agreement with the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt. This landmark deal, announced via a tweet from the IATF’s handle, is a syndicated dual facility aimed at bolstering Oando’s position in the oil industry.
The financial package comprises a $500 million Senior Secured Reserve Based Lending facility and a $300 million Receivables Backed Term Loan facility. This strategic financial move is designed to facilitate Oando’s acquisition of a 20% participating interest in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, including Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 60, 61, 62, and 63, as well as the entire issued share capital of NAOC, acquired from Eni S.A.
Afreximbank has expressed that this deal aligns perfectly with its commitment to empowering African institutions and enhancing local capacity. The bank views this acquisition as a pivotal moment for Oando, significantly enhancing its production capacity and marking a major step in the transfer of capacity from foreign to African hands.
With this transaction, Oando’s participating interests in OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63 will increase from 20% to 40%. The deal also expands Oando’s ownership stake in all NEPL/NAOC/OOL Joint Venture assets and infrastructure, including 24 currently producing oil and gas fields, approximately 1,490 km of pipelines, three gas processing plants, the Brass River Oil Terminal, and the Kwale-Okpai phases 1 & 2 power plants.
Editorial
The recent $800 million deal between Oando Plc and Afreximbank is a significant milestone in the African oil industry, showcasing the growing capacity and influence of African corporations in global markets. This deal is not just a financial transaction; it represents a strategic shift towards greater African autonomy and expertise in the oil sector, traditionally dominated by foreign entities.
The acquisition of a substantial stake in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited by Oando signifies a move towards more locally-driven development and management of Africa’s natural resources. This is a positive step for the continent, as it ensures that more of the benefits of resource exploitation remain within Africa, contributing to local economies and development.
However, while celebrating this achievement, it is crucial to address the broader implications of such large-scale investments in the fossil fuel industry. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, there is an increasing need to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. African nations, including Nigeria, must navigate this delicate balance, investing in the oil sector while also committing to sustainable practices and exploring renewable energy alternatives.
This deal also underscores the importance of robust financial institutions like Afreximbank in facilitating economic growth in Africa. By providing substantial financial support to African companies, Afreximbank plays a crucial role in enabling them to compete on a global stage, thereby fostering economic independence and growth on the continent.
Did You Know?
- Afreximbank’s Role: Afreximbank is instrumental in supporting and financing African businesses, contributing to the continent’s economic growth.
- Oando’s Expansion: This deal marks a significant expansion of Oando’s interests and influence in the African oil and gas sector.
- African Oil Industry: The African oil industry is a major player in the global energy market, with significant reserves and production capacity.
- Economic Impact: Large-scale deals like this have a substantial impact on local economies, creating jobs and fostering economic development.
- Sustainability Concerns: As African companies grow in the oil sector, there is an increasing need to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.