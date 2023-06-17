OGFZA, Rivers Govt Collaborate for Ikpokiri Island Oil & Gas Free Zone

Sen. Tijjani Kaura, the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), has proposed a partnership with the Rivers State government to develop an oil and gas free zone on Ikpokiri Island, located in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state.
Kaura views Ikpokiri Island as a green field with untapped potential for wealth creation and job opportunities and is dedicated to establishing more oil and gas-free zones to stimulate the national economy.
During a courtesy visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Kaura and the OGFZA management team discussed potential collaborations and mutual interests to exploit the state’s oil and free zones’ potential for economic growth.
Kaura highlighted the numerous opportunities available on Ikpokiri Island, a green field virgin land that has seen little development since being declared a free zone in 1996.
Kaura urged the Rivers State government to support OGFZA’s development efforts on Ikpokiri Island, emphasising the opportunities for wealth and job creation, with several investors already showing interest in the zone.
He noted that if the state government supports OGFZA’s development efforts, Ikpokiri could become another modern city, with foreign investors from Japan already expressing interest.
In response, Governor Fubara expressed his commitment to attracting more investments to the state and creating the right business environment for all investors.
He also acknowledged the potential benefits of collaborating with OGFZA on developing and utilising Ikpokiri Island as an economic zone.
Editorial
The proposed collaboration between the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) and the Rivers State government to develop an oil and gas-free zone on Ikpokiri Island is a strategic move that could significantly boost the state’s economy.
The initiative promises to create wealth and jobs and positions Rivers State as a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
However, while the potential benefits of this project are clear, it’s essential to ensure that Ikpokiri Island’s development is sustainable and environmentally friendly.
The state government should therefore work closely with OGFZA to ensure that the project adheres to best practices in environmental management and sustainability.
Furthermore, the state government should consider how the local community can benefit from this project. This could include providing job opportunities for residents and investing in community development projects.
By doing so, the state government can ensure that the project’s benefits are shared equitably, promoting social inclusion and economic development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the world’s 13th largest.
- The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) was established in 1996 to oversee the operation of Nigeria’s oil and gas-free zones.
- Ikpokiri Island was declared a free zone in 1996 but has seen little development since then.
