Port Harcourt Refinery Initiates Test Run, Set to Supply 12 States

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has started supplying crude oil for the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited test-running. This development was confirmed by NNPCL officials and oil marketers, who stated that the refinery would soon begin supplying refined products such as Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), and other products to 12 states, including Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Delta.
The ongoing test run of the refinery is expected to be completed shortly, followed by the commencement of commercial production. This news comes after the Federal Government announced the mechanical completion of the Area-5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company on December 21, 2023. The plant is expected to refine 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily post-Christmas.
Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, stated that the first phase of the PHRC was completed on December 20, 2023, and production of refined products would begin after the Yuletide. The refinery is currently undergoing industry-based testing, focusing on various operational aspects to ensure efficient operation.
Billy Gillis-Harry, President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, confirmed that the refinery had started receiving crude oil and that testing was ongoing. He mentioned that the 60,000 barrels per day production capacity could serve about 12 states in Nigeria.
The NNPCL has also revealed that the second phase of the refinery will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing the refining capacity to 150,000 barrels per day. Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, emphasized the commitment to re-streaming the refinery and delivering value to Nigerians.
Experts and oil marketers have indicated that the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries would reduce the cost of refined products, though not a massive price crash. The Dangote refinery will deliver refined diesel and aviation fuel starting in January 2024.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) criticized the Federal Government for failing to deliver on several promises, including the operationalization of the Port Harcourt refinery in December and the implementation of the minimum wage award. The NLC expressed concerns over the government’s economic policies and their impact on workers and the general populace.
Editorial
Commencing the test run at the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited marks a significant step towards Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products. This move promises to enhance the availability of these products across 12 states and signifies a shift towards reducing the nation’s dependency on imported fuel. The successful completion of the first phase of the refinery and the ongoing testing process are critical in ensuring that the facility operates efficiently and meets the expected production capacity.
The potential impact of local refineries, including the Dangote refinery, on the cost of petroleum products is a development that could bring much-needed relief to the Nigerian economy. While a drastic price drop may not be immediate, the reduction in importation costs and the availability of locally refined products are steps in the right direction. These developments are expected to positively affect the economy by conserving foreign exchange and stabilizing fuel prices.
However, the concerns the Nigeria Labour Congress raised highlight the nation’s broader challenges. The government’s ability to fulfil its promises and effectively implement policies is crucial for building trust and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. The focus should not only be on infrastructural development but also on addressing the socio-economic issues that affect the daily lives of Nigerians.
As Nigeria progresses towards enhancing its refining capabilities, it is essential to maintain a balance between technological advancements and the country’s socio-economic realities. The government’s commitment to improving the petroleum sector must be matched with equal dedication to addressing issues such as fair wages, economic policies, and overall quality of life for its citizens. In doing so, Nigeria can ensure a more holistic and sustainable path to development.
Did You Know?
- The Port Harcourt Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Nigeria and is located in Rivers State.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it heavily relies on imported refined petroleum products.
- The Dangote Refinery, expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries, is also located in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian petroleum industry has been undergoing reforms to increase efficiency and reduce corruption.
- Local refining of crude oil in Nigeria is expected to significantly impact the country’s economy, potentially leading to job creation and industrial growth.