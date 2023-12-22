Port Harcourt Refinery Set for 60,000 Barrels Daily Post-Rehab

The Nigerian Federal Government has recently announced the successful mechanical completion of the Area-5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State. This significant development marks the completion of the first phase of the plant’s rehabilitation, enabling it to commence refining 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily after the Christmas break.
Approximately 170 litres of refined petroleum products can be obtained from a single barrel of crude oil. This means the Port Harcourt refinery’s output could yield around 10.2 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and other refined products daily. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, overseeing the refinery, has also disclosed that the facility’s second phase is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024. This will further enhance the refinery’s capacity to process 150,000 barrels of crude daily (bpd).
The government also anticipates a reduction in importing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, following the refinery’s return to operation. The rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery, a project ongoing for over two years, is part of a broader commitment by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to revitalise the nation’s refining capabilities.
Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), confirmed the completion of the first phase on December 20, 2023, during an inspection tour. He thanked Nigerians for their patience and trust in the NNPC’s ability to deliver on its promises. The minister also noted that the successful rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery paves the way for similar projects in Warri and Kaduna.
Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), highlighted the positive impact this development will have on the availability of cooking gas, leading to a decrease in importation. However, the exact quantity of LPG expected from the refinery remains unspecified.
Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, emphasised the commitment to re-stream the refinery and deliver value to Nigerians. He praised the staff and contractors for achieving this milestone and reiterated the goal to complete phase two by the end of 2024.
The Managing Director of Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, Ibrahim Onoja, assured that the refurbished plant is set to serve the country for many decades, contributing significantly to job creation, revenue generation, foreign exchange, and energy security.
Editorial
The recent announcement of the mechanical completion of the Area-5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey towards self-reliance in petroleum refining. This development signifies a significant step forward in the nation’s industrial capabilities and represents a strategic move towards reducing dependency on imported petroleum products.
The ability to refine 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily, with plans to increase this capacity to 150,000 barrels by 2024, is a testament to the government’s commitment to revitalising the nation’s refining sector. This initiative is crucial for Nigeria, a country rich in crude oil yet heavily reliant on imports for its refined petroleum needs. The Port Harcourt refinery’s successful rehabilitation could transform the economic landscape by boosting domestic production, creating jobs, and stabilising fuel prices.
The anticipated reduction in the importation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas following the refinery’s operational revival is a positive step towards energy security. It addresses a critical need in a country where access to affordable cooking gas is challenging for many households. This development is not just about enhancing industrial capacity; it’s about impacting the daily lives of millions of Nigerians.
As we celebrate this achievement, focusing on sustainability and efficiency is imperative. Ensuring that the refurbished facilities operate optimally while adhering to environmental standards is crucial. Additionally, the success of the Port Harcourt refinery should serve as a blueprint for the rehabilitation of other refineries across the country, particularly in Warri and Kaduna.
This milestone in Nigeria’s refining sector is a beacon of hope and a call to action. It underscores the importance of investing in and developing our domestic industries to achieve economic independence and sustainable growth.
Did You Know?
- The Port Harcourt Refinery, established in 1965, is one of the largest oil refineries in Nigeria.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it has been heavily reliant on importing refined petroleum products due to underutilised domestic refining capacity.
- The Port Harcourt Refinery is strategically located near the Niger Delta, the heart of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was established in 1977 to manage the country’s petroleum resources.
- The concept of mechanical completion in refinery rehabilitation refers to the stage where the construction and installation of equipment are completed and ready for commissioning and operation.