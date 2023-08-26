Port Harcourt Refinery Targets Dec Relaunch, Aims to End Imports

The Federal Government reaffirms that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will resume operations by December. This move aligns with the government’s goal to cease petroleum product importation and restore local refining capabilities.
Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this announcement. He was accompanied by other key officials during an inspection tour at the PHRC plant.
The Minister assures that the progress in rehabilitation work is promising. He expects the refinery to be operational by year’s end.
Lokpobiri also outlines plans for other refineries. Warri and Kaduna refineries are expected to be functional by next year. This, along with the Dangote Refinery, will help Nigeria stop fuel importation.
The Minister expresses satisfaction with the ongoing work. He believes that once all refineries are operational, it will boost the economy and domesticate foreign exchange.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s commitment to getting the Port Harcourt Refinery back on track is a welcome development.
However, the promise of a December relaunch raises both hopes and skepticism.
The refinery’s operational status is not just a matter of national pride; it’s an economic necessity that could significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel.
The government must ensure that this is not another false start. Transparency in the rehabilitation process and a clear timeline for other refineries are essential.
The involvement of private sector players like Dangote could offer valuable lessons in efficiency and management.
Moreover, the government should consider the broader implications of a fully operational refinery on the economy.
It’s not just about ending fuel importation; it’s about creating jobs, stabilising prices, and improving foreign exchange reserves.
Did You Know?
- The Port Harcourt Refinery is one of Nigeria’s four refineries, including those in Warri and Kaduna.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer but still relies heavily on imported petroleum products.
- The Dangote Refinery, when completed, will be the largest single-train refinery in the world.
- Nigeria spent approximately $5.8 billion on fuel importation in 2019.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is responsible for the operation and maintenance of all Nigerian refineries.