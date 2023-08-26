Regulatory Hurdles Stall Crude Oil Supply to Edo Refinery

Decklar Resources and its co-venturer Millennium are facing delays in crude oil delivery to ERPC’s Edo refinery. The bottleneck is due to challenges in obtaining regulatory approval.
The companies have recently experienced delays in securing permits. These permits are for trucking crude to the ERPC and DMCL refineries.
Despite the setbacks, the companies remain optimistic. They believe that new systems implemented by government agencies will expedite future permits.
The Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP), a key conduit for crude transportation, reopened in April 2023. It remains operational and is expected to facilitate crude supply.
Decklar Resources has applied for all necessary permits for production into the TNP. The company is also re-certifying its fiscal metering equipment.
The crude oil trucking from the Oza Oil Field to the ERPC facility has reached over 55,000 barrels. Deliveries are continuing under a 200,000-barrel contract.
Editorial:
The delay in crude supply to Edo Refinery due to regulatory bottlenecks is a glaring example of how bureaucratic red tape can hamper economic progress.
While regulatory oversight is necessary, it should not hinder operational efficiency.
Reopening the Trans-Niger Pipeline is a positive development, but it’s not enough to offset the delays caused by regulatory hurdles.
The government must streamline the permit process to ensure that such delays do not recur.
Decklar Resources and Millennium’s optimism about future permits is commendable, but it also highlights the need for a more efficient regulatory framework.
The government should take this as a cue to review and improve its oil and gas sector regulatory processes.
Did You Know?
- The Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) was shut down for over a year due to vandalism and high line losses.
- The Edo Refinery is one of the newest refineries in Nigeria, aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products.
- Decklar Resources is involved in both oil and gas exploration and production activities.
- Regulatory approval is critical in the oil and gas supply chain, affecting everything from exploration to distribution.
- The Nigerian government has been trying to improve the ease of doing business in the country, including in the oil and gas sector.