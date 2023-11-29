Rewane Criticizes Nigeria’s Crude Export Policy Amid Dangote Refinery Launch

Bismarck Rewane, a renowned economist and the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, has expressed his views on Nigeria’s oil export policy. During a live appearance on Channels Television’s Business Morning show, Rewane criticized the practice of exporting crude on a Forward Contract while failing to supply indigenous firms like the Dangote Refinery.
He emphasized the significance of the Dangote Refinery, which has secured its first cargo deal of approximately six million barrels. This deal will enable the refinery to process crude in Nigeria and export refined petroleum products to West African countries. Rewane argued that it is illogical for Nigeria to export crude oil without refining it domestically for its citizens and neighbouring regions.
The economist also highlighted the potential impact of the Dangote Refinery on the Nigerian economy. He anticipates that the refinery, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange between 2024 and 2025. This listing could increase the market capitalization of the Nigerian Stock Market by 60 per cent. The Dangote Group’s significant tax contributions and dividend payments are expected to democratize the shareholding process, similar to the effect seen with MTN.
The Dangote Refinery in Lagos is poised to commence operations in December with a capacity of 350,000 barrels per day.
Editorial
The recent statements by Bismarck Rewane regarding Nigeria’s crude oil export policy raise critical questions about the country’s resource management and economic development approach. As Nigeria prepares to launch the Dangote Refinery, it is essential to reassess the strategy of exporting crude oil while neglecting domestic refining capabilities.
We believe establishing the Dangote Refinery represents a significant opportunity for Nigeria to transform its oil sector. By refining crude oil domestically, Nigeria can reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products, stabilize its economy, and create job opportunities. This shift could also lead to a more sustainable and self-sufficient energy sector, benefiting the economy and the environment.
However, the government must also ensure that the benefits of such large-scale industrial projects are equitably distributed among the population. The democratization of shareholding, as mentioned by Rewane, is a step in the right direction, allowing more Nigerians to participate in and benefit from the country’s economic growth.
The launch of the Dangote Refinery is a pivotal moment for Nigeria. It presents an opportunity to rethink the country’s oil export policy and focus on building a more robust and self-reliant economy. The government and industry leaders must work together to seize this opportunity effectively, leading to long-term economic prosperity and stability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Oil Industry: Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in Africa and a significant player in the global oil market.
- Dangote Refinery’s Capacity: The Dangote Refinery is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries, with a projected capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.
- Economic Impact of Refineries: Refineries play a crucial role in a country’s economy, influencing energy security, employment, and industrial growth.
- Nigeria’s Crude Oil Exports: Nigeria exports a substantial portion of its crude oil, making it a key player in the international oil market.
- Energy Independence: Domestic refining of crude oil can significantly enhance a country’s energy independence and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.