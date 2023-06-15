Rivers NSCDC Commandant Dismissed Amid NUPENG Dispute

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has mandated the immediate dismissal of Mr Michael Ogar, the Rivers Commandant of the Corps.
This development was announced in a statement by NSCDC’s Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in Abuja on Thursday.
The dismissal comes after the members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) blockade the NSCDC Command Office in Rivers. This action responded to the seizure of three oil trucks owned by union members by NSCDC personnel.
Odumosu stated that the NSCDC CG had instructed Ogar to transfer his duties to his deputy until a new state commandant is appointed. A high-powered panel, led by Deputy Commandant General Operations Dauda Mungadi, has been established to investigate the matter.
The panel has been tasked with conducting an impartial investigation into the roles played by Ogar and the command’s anti-vandal team in the events leading to the protest.
Audi assured the public of an unbiased investigation and urged all stakeholders to await the investigation’s outcome.
Editorial
The recent dismissal of the Rivers Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Michael Ogar, clearly indicates the seriousness with which the NSCDC takes allegations of misconduct. The swift response to the blockade by NUPENG members demonstrates the commitment of the NSCDC to uphold its mandate and maintain public trust.
While it is crucial to protect critical government assets and infrastructure, it is equally essential to ensure that these actions do not infringe on the rights of individuals or groups. The NSCDC’s decision to investigate the matter thoroughly is commendable, as it shows a commitment to transparency and accountability.
However, this incident raises questions about the relationship between security agencies and unions such as NUPENG.
These entities must work harmoniously to ensure the smooth operation of critical sectors like the oil industry. Therefore, it is crucial to establish clear guidelines and communication channels to prevent such incidents.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was established in May 1967.
- The NSCDC was created to provide measures against threats and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry.
- The NSCDC is statutorily empowered by Act No. 2 of 2003 and amended by Act 6 of 4th June 2007.
